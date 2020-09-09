Toronto Film Festival: No Taika, fewer films, but NZ still has strong presence

Last year’s Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) was a triumph for former New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi.

Not only did the 45-year-old director receive the inaugural TIFF Ebert Director Award, but his World War II black comedy Jojo Rabbit picked up the prestigious People’s Choice title.

Of course, much has changed since then, Covid-19 has ravaged the cinema landscape and forced film festivals like TIFF to either postpone or pivot online.

The 45th edition of Canada’s biggest celebration of cinema kicks off on Thursday (September 10), with a much reduced line-up of around 50 feature films, five programmes of shorts, as well as interactive talks, film cast reunions and Q&As. While there will be some physical screenings (including drive-in sessions), most of the interaction will take place online. However, despite the slimmed-down festival, Kiwis will still have a significant presence.

Supplied Chloë Grace Moretz stars in Kiwi director Roseanne Liang’s Shadow in the Cloud

Supplied Shift72 has been running a secure screening service since 2008.

While not exactly a household name, this New Zealand-based company will be key to the overall festival’s success. They are the ones providing the online platform for digital screenings and other events.

Run by veteran screen producer John Barnett (whose movie Whale Rider won the TIFF People’s Choice Award in 2002) and marketing guru David White, Shift72 has been running a secure screening service since 2008. However, it’s since Covid-19 that their business has really taken off, with the company launching more than 100 virtual festivals since March, including the Melbourne and New Zealand International Festivals and Doc Edge.

“We were really well positioned for this, because we’ve been primarily focused on building out a very strong transactional VOD solution,” White told IndieWire last month, adding that they are helping Festivals to realise “they can become year-round events”.

Supplied Originally scheduled to be shot in Germany, Shadow in the Cloud switched to New Zealand becuase of tax incentives.

SHADOW IN THE CLOUD

Selected by Screen International as one of 10 films to watch at this year’s festival, Chinese-New Zealand film director Roseanne Liang (My Wedding and Other Secrets) new movie stars Kick Ass’ Chloë Grace Moretz and Hawaii Five-0’s Beulah Koale. Competing in the Midnight Madness section, it’s the story of a secret cargo-carrying World War II pilot, whose fear of an imminent Japanese ambush is overtaken by the threat posed by a sinister presence onboard her plane.

“I think it’s an out-of-the-box movie,” Liang told The Spinoff’s Michelle Langstone in July. “If there’s one thing that can be said for it, it’s that I don’t think anyone can predict what it is. It’s not a superhero movie, even though it’s got a superhero-type character in it, it’s not a period drama because it’s set in a world war. It’s something else altogether. I love it.”

New Zealand’s tax incentives meant it was shot here, rather than in its originally intended home of Germany.

New Zealand-born director Stacey Lee’s documentary Underplayed debuted at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

UNDERPLAYED

Also making its world premiere at the Toronto festival is this new documentary from New Zealand-born director Stacey Lee.

Inspired by the statistic that, the last two years, only 5 per cent of Billboard’s Top 100 DJ list were female, Lee’s doco explores gender inequality through the lens of the electronic music scene and the women championing the change over the summer festival season.

Lee, whose 2015 short Live Fast Draw Yung won awards at festivals in Atlanta and Tacoma, says she empathised and understood her fellow female artists’ frustration of “having to fight harder to be considered for jobs ‘because there aren’t as many good female directors’, to turn a deaf ear to the belief that women ‘can’t be technical’, that we don’t deserve equal pay, or in my instance, hiding my pregnancy beneath an oversized blazer so I wouldn’t jeopardize my chances of securing jobs.

"When I learned about the shared plight of the women in electronic music, I saw a necessity to tell a story that speaks to the deeply personal and very human impact of this global issue. That transcends the music space, and speaks to the collective experience of so many working women today from film to politics and beyond."

George Pimentel/Getty Images Emma Kelly is looking forward to her New Zealand-based parents being able to watch this year’s TIFF Tribute Awards which she has helped organise.

EMMA KELLY

The 32-year-old Papakura native has been the festivals communications manager for the last few years. However, this year, one of her main tasks has been to organise the festival’s centrepiece – the TIFF Tribute Awards. Heavenly Creatures actor Kate Winslet and The World’s Fastest Indian star Anthony Hopkins will be among the recipients at the September 16 (NZ Time) event.

Kelly says Covid-19 forced them to completely redesign what would traditionally be an in-person event into a TV production. “I had to rethink how the typical red carpet, press line and honouree greenroom could transform into, what is now, the honourees' digital press conference and virtual zoom rooms across multiple time zones.

“It's been hugely rewarding to see the show come together as a truly global event, with the CTV broadcast to be streamed internationally on Variety.com, featuring messages of support from talent from around the world. It also means my family will be able to watch from New Zealand!”

Supplied Emily Barclay, Rose Matafeo and Matthew Lewis star in Baby Done.

BABY DONE

Due for release here on October 22, this local comedy has been hand-picked as one of 30 titles by TIFF’s industry and festival programme teams for screening to potential international buyers. Created by the producers of Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, director Curtis Vowell’s (Fantail) movie stars award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo and Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis (aka Neville Longbottom).

Written by Vowell’s wife Sophie Henderson, it’s a semi-autobiographical story inspired by their own reaction to starting a family. “Sophie and I are so excited to share our film with the world,” Vowell said upon the release of the film’s first trailer in July. “Baby Done came out of our fear of growing up and settling down. We thought it might help if we made a film about it, but we still don’t feel very grown up.”

Supplied Julia Ormond filmed Reunion in Lower Hutt during the early months of 2019.

REUNION

Another film screening for buyers is this Lower Hutt-shot drama starring British actress Julia Ormond. Schedule for release in New Zealand on November 5, it’s the story of a mother and daughter who have to face up to the trauma of their family history while packing up their old home.

Written and directed by Jake Mahaffy (2015’s Free in Deed), it also stars John Bach, Cohen Holloway, This Town’s Emma Draper and the late Nancy Brunning. Speaking to Stuff while filming in early 2019, Ormond said she found the script “really engaging and it kept me on my toes”.

PIKI FILMS Baby Done is scheduled for New Zealand release on October 22.

The 45th edition of the Toronto Film Festival runs from September 10 to 19.