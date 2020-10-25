Why The Thing, 12 Monkeys and Contagion feel even more frightening in 2020

The Thing is now available to stream on iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.

OPINION: “A movie never changes, but every time you see it, it changes, because you’ve been changed.”

The words of 12 Monkeys’ Kathryn Railly (Madeleine Stowe) have never felt more relevant than in this Covid-cursed year. As we approach Halloween in whatever socially-distanced form that may take, it was too tempting not to revisit the horrors of the past that may have taken on new meaning given the events of the past eight months.

I came late to John Carpenter’s 1982 remake of The Thing From Another World. Weirdly, it was on the recommendation of a political geography professor and Middle-East expert, who insisted The Thing (now streaming on YouTube, GooglePlay and iTunes) was perfect Central Otago camp viewing.

I was instantly hooked, compelled by its perfectly pitched sense of dread, terrific evocation of place and space, wild creature effects and THAT downbeat ending. Revisiting it now, the irony of Kurt Russell and company’s attempts to restrict the alien “virus” to Antarctica raises a wry smile, as does their perfect exemplar of the “test, trace and isolate” mantra.

Kurt Russell stars in John Carpenter's The Thing.

Mind you, the “reaction” a positive blood test creates would certainly be enough to put you off taking one. Then there’s the computer modelling Base #31’s doctor runs, the one with the chilling warning that “if intruder organism reaches civilised area, the entire population will be infected 27,000 hours [just over three years] from first contact”

Clearly inspired by both Alien and the 1970s version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Thing is still, at heart, a simple premise, brilliantly executed with memorably visceral visuals, a palpable sense of increasing panic and paranoia and Ennio Morricone’s creepily atmospheric score.

12 Monkeys is now available to stream on iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay.

Just as haunting and visually arresting, Terry Gilliam’s 1995 tale 12 Monkeys (iTunes, YouTube and GooglePlay) follows the time-travelling efforts of Bruce Willis’ James Cole as he attempts to learn about a virus that wiped out five billion people in 1996-97.

In 2020, his futuristic latex and PVC coverings look strikingly like a crude form of PPE, while there’s plenty for the conspiracy theorists (Brad Pitt’s unhinged Jeffrey Goines recounts a story about how a fast-food employee told him “germs were just a plot they made to sell disinfectants”) and doom-merchants (“Maybe the human race deserves to be wiped out,” Goines muses) to chew on. Let’s not even start on what some people might make of the conclusion that Cole’s mission is “not about the virus at all – it’s about following orders”.

While we never see the effects of this invisible, odourless, lab-made virus (it’s described as beginning with “some weird fever”), all the pieces eventually fall into place in Gilliam’s complex puzzle and it all builds to a magnificent crescendo.

More than eight years after it first debuted, Contagion suddenly become popular again earlier in 2020.

Finally, there’s this year’s cinematic poster-child for the pandemic. The movie everyone turned to in the early days of Covid-19 – Contagion (iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube).

It’s Steven Soderbergh’s frightening 2011 look at a virus that’s “Godzilla, King Kong and Frankenstein all rolled into one”. One allegedly the result of “the wrong pig meeting the wrong bat”.

Almost a decade on, it’s easy to see why it struck a chord with so many locked-down viewers. A disaster movie with gravitas, Contagion is a vital, scientifically sure-footed, hot- button thriller that will have you avoiding public surfaces and reaching for antibacterial hand gel for months (as you now should still be doing anyway).

Shot with a raw intensity and potentially chilling realism, this is a pandemic movie that doesn't require Dustin Hoffman to monkey around (Outbreak), Will Smith to vamp up the tension (I Am Legend), or Mark Wahlberg to fear trees (The Happening). Instead, Contagion boasts a stunning cast that includes Oscar winners like Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Marion Cotillard, as well as Jude Law, Elliott Gould and John Hawkes.

SUPPLIED A disaster movie with gravitas, Contagion is a vital, scientifically sure-footed, hot- button thriller that will have you avoiding public surfaces and reaching for antibacterial hand gel for months (as you now should still be doing anyway).

Clever use of point-of-view shots and changes in focus, combine with powerful lingering shots of potential sources of infection and an understated, sparse, but driving score to place the viewer in the centre of the action, swept along with the rising tide of panic.

Soderbergh and company also prove that you don't need zombies to show humanity at its most brainless, shudderingly portraying just how quickly we could all go to hell in a handbasket given the right mix of fear, misinformation and greed. Having just watched the Covid-19 documentary Totally Under Control, Contagion feels even more frighteningly prescient now than it ever did.