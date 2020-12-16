Amazon's Time, Netflix's Mank among the best movies of 2020

2020 was the most disruptive year in cinema history, but many critically-acclaimed films were released and are available to watch at home.

2020 has been a cinematic year like no other.

Covid-19 brought Hollywood to a halt in March, shuttering movie theatres across the globe (including New Zealand for two months).

Blockbusters were essentially abandoned for the year, leaving distributors and producers scrambling to re-think their release strategies, while audiences in lockdown discovered new ways to get their filmic fix.

That means that the best flicks we’ve seen have come from a range of platforms. If you haven’t seen any of these yet, the next few weeks are the perfect time to check them out.

Supplied Little Women, Totally Under Control and The Girl on the Bridge were among the best movies released in New Zealand in 2020.

READ MORE:

Supplied Eliza Scanlen is the mesmerising centre around which Babyteeth revolves.

Babyteeth (iTunes, GooglePlay)

An adaptation of screenwriter Rita Kalnejais’ 2012 stage play of the same name, feature debutant director Shannon Murphy crafted a brilliantly executed coming-of-age drama, a blackly comedic look at a family in crisis and one of the best contemporary tales from our mates across the Tasman since 2010’s Animal Kingdom.

Delivering a raw, utterly convincing turn (she even apparently shaved her own head for the role) as a young woman trying to make the most of what’s left of her life, Eliza Scanlen is a mesmerising centre around which this, sometimes, stunning film revolves.

Supplied Mark Ruffalo delivers one of his finest performances in Dark Waters.

Dark Waters (Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Based on the brilliantly titled 2016 New York Times Magazine article The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare, Todd Haynes (Carol, Far From Heaven) delivered a stunning and rage-inducing real-life environmental courtroom drama. This Erin Brockovich-meets-John-Grisham-esque drama will make you look at your Teflon cookware in a whole new, chilling, light.

Playing it with same understated compellingness he brought to 2015 Oscar winner Spotlight, Mark Ruffalo is outstanding as a man willing to risk his career and life to expose the truth about perfluorooctanoic acids and the ongoing effects they can have on livestock and human health.

Amazon Prime Video Get Duked! is a movie full of memorable lines, brilliantly conceived set-pieces and crazy characters.

Get Duked! (Amazon Prime Video)

Writer-director Ninian Doff’s feature debut is an anarchic, pitch black, generation gap horror comedy that’s also one of the funniest films in a year where we were desperately in need of a laugh.

Fans of The Young Ones, The Inbetweeners and the films of Ben Wheatley (the brilliant Sightseers in particular) will get a kick out of the antics of four feckless teens, as they battle the elements and members of the landed gentry hellbent on their destruction. It’s a movie full of memorable lines, brilliantly conceived set-pieces and crazy characters.

NZIFF The Girl on the Bridge is certainly not an easy or comfortable watch, but it’s a sensitive, important, vital and compelling one.

The Girl on the Bridge (GooglePlay)

“Why is it easier to get pizza delivered than to access a crisis worker when you’re about to kill yourself?”

That’s one of the many questions posed by young New Zealand global mental health campaigner and Voices of Hope co-founder Jazz Thornton in Leanne Pooley’s heart-wrenching, thought-provoking documentary.

While concerned with the national issue of our horrific suicide statistics and what can be done to reduce them, this is very much a sometimes painfully intimate, personal look at Thornton’s struggle and quest to create a web series about the friend she could not save. Certainly not an easy or comfortable watch, but it’s a sensitive, important, vital and compelling one.

Netflix The Half of It is the story of expert introvert Ellie Chu (winningly portrayed by Leah Lewis).

The Half of It (Netflix)

Right from its endearing opening animated sequence, this is a movie guaranteed to charm its way into your heart. A high school teen comedy that deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Easy A, Booksmart, The Edge of Seventeen and Juno. A film that feels both timeless and timely, filled with compelling complicated characters, smart, erudite dialogue and universal struggles viewers of all ages and walks of life can relate to.

At its heart, writer-director Alice Wu's (2004's Saving Face) Cyrano De Bergerac-infused tale is the story of expert introvert Ellie Chu (winningly portrayed by Leah Lewis).

Sony Pictures Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson teamed up for Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Little Women (Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay)

This eighth cinematic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 1868 novel might initially come as something of shock to purists, but the result is a bold, bubbly and bravura retelling that makes this classic tale timely as well as thrilling.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig manages to seamlessly splice contemporary concerns, while still evoking the sights and sounds of late-1860s America. However, her real ace is her cast. Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan (ironically an Australian, two Brits and an Irishwoman) really are a magnificent quartet.

Supplied Lily Collins and Gary Oldman star in Mank.

Mank (Netflix)

David Fincher’s first movie in six years was well worth the wait.

Having previously come up trumps with detailed and grippingly dramatic looks at San Francisco serial killer Zodiac and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (The Social Network), the now 58-year-old film-maker may have topped them both with this audaciously told look at 1930s Hollywood’s “court jester” Herman J. “Mank” Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his role in creating cinematic classic Citizen Kane. Shot completely in lustrous, crisp monochrome, it features a terrific ensemble that also includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance and Tuppence Middleton.

“You cannot capture a man's entire life in two hours. All you can hope is to leave the impression of one,” Mank says of biopics. Well, this one leaves one hell of a mark.

Universal Breathless action, excellent sound design and Thomas Newman's urgent, driving score ensure 1917 is very much a cinematic spectacle.

1917 (Neon, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Like Sir Peter Jackson's superb documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, this is inspired by the exploits of the film-maker's grandfather in "The Great War". Sir Sam Mendes says the story (co- written with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns) was based around a "fragment" Alfred Mendes told to him.

But while the story itself is engrossing, Mendes elevates it to another level by making it seem to play out in real time and via a single, continuous shot. The breathless action, excellent sound design and Thomas Newman's urgent, driving score ensuring it is very much a cinematic spectacle.

Amazon Prime Video Time is the story of one woman's fight for justice for her husband.

Time (Amazon Prime Video)

On June 15, 1999, Robert Richardson was sentenced to 60 years “without probation, parole or suspension of sentence” for his part in robbing Louisiana’s Grambling Credit Union. As Garrett Bradley’s sobering and heartwrenching documentary’s artful, sometimes haunting, montages of black-and-white home videos, recorded public appearances and intimate interviews show, his wife Sibil has been trying ever since to secure an earlier release.

With its ethereal mix of Emahoy Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou’s 1960s compositions and contemporary music by Jamieson Shaw and Edwin Montgomery, combining with juxtaposed digital footage from recent times and Sibil’s low-res ;90s recordings, Time’s overall tone and message is one of melancholy and loss.

Supplied Totally Under Control is a stunning, breathtaking tale of how politics got in the way of science and personality Trumped public health during America’s response to Covid-19.

Totally Under Control (DocPlay, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Made under the radar and completed in early October, the day before the 45th President of the United States tweeted he had tested positive for Covid-19, Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger’s documentary is a rage-inducing, excoriating deep dive into the reasons why America’s response to the pandemic has proved to be so ineffective.

For Kiwi viewers, it offers a nightmarish vision of what could have been and a validation of our own country’s approach (and relative simplicity of governance).

Through socially distanced interviews with frontline medical staff, health officials, White House journalists and infectious disease experts, as well key moments from the wall-to-wall news coverage, it constructs a timeline, from the first warning from Wuhan in the early days of 2020. The result is a stunning, breathtaking tale of how politics got in the way of science and personality Trumped public health.

Netflix It’s hard not to feel that the events depicted in The Trial of the Chicago 7 could be contemporary, rather than from more than 50 years ago.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this impressive courtroom drama which revolves around the real-life, late 1960s prosecution of eight Democratic Convention protest “leaders” for conspiracy to cross state lines for the purpose of inciting violence. The terrific ensemble includes Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella and Sacha Baron-Cohen.

Pandemic aside, it’s hard not to feel that the events depicted here could be contemporary, rather than from more than 50 years ago, and this Trial will leave you both troubled and hopeful for America’s future (which was surely Sorkin’s intention all along).

As Baron-Cohen’s Abbie Hoffman so eloquently puts it, “the Institutions of government are wonderful things, but right now are populated by some terrible people”.

Amazon Prime Video The Vast of Night is a beautifully rendered homage to the science- fiction movies and television of the 1950s.

The Vast of Night (Amazon Prime Video)

Magnificently framed as an episode of a Twilight Zone-style anthology television series, this is a beautifully rendered homage to the science- fiction movies and television of the 1950s.

Andrew Patterson's directorial debut has a Wes Anderson-like feel to it, a world full of quirky characters spouting memorable dialogue, brought vividly to life via unhurried pacing and a production design that offers a real sense of space and place. Patterson cleverly keeps his camera close to his protagonists, drawing the audience into the lives of Cayuga, New Mexico’s residents Everett and Fay, as we hang on their every word.