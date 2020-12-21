Tom Cruise shuts down Mission: Impossible filming to take break after on-set rant

Tom Cruise has reportedly called time early on filming for his latest movie, just a week after a recording was leaked of him lashing out at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

The Sun reported that after his now infamous on-set rant at crew members who failed to follow proper coronavirus procedures, Cruise decided to wrap up filming early, instead flying to Miami to spend time with his son Connor over Christmas.

Andrew Medichini/AP After ranting at crew members who failed to follow Covid guidelines Tom Cruise is taking a break from filming.

“It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough,” a source told the paper. “It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”

Five crew members quit last week in the fall out from Cruise’s outburst in which he was heard yelling at crew members who he believed were standing too close together.

READ MORE:

* TV hosts cut Tom Cruise slack for Covid-19 rant: 'Angry for the right reason'

* Admit it, it felt good to hear Tom Cruise get angry about Covid-19 safety

* Tom Cruise berates Mission: Impossible 7 crew over coronavirus protocols in alleged recording

* Nicole Kidman makes rare comment about Tom Cruise marriage



"I'm on the phone with every f...... studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you m............,” Cruise was heard bellowing.

"I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f...... movie down! Is it understood?" he added. "If I see it again you're f...... gone."

Ken Ishii Tom Cruise is taking an early break from filming Mission: Impossible following his meltdown.

While the early wrap up was unanticipated, the move was a welcome pivot that will hopefully give everyone involved with the production a chance to decompress from what has been a gruelling filming schedule blighted by Covid-related delays.

Filming on the seventh and eighth films in the Mission: Impossible franchise resumed production in September after being halted in February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from the first day back filming showed Cruise carrying out a death-defying mid-air motorcycle stunt. The thrilling clip showed Cruise speed down a massive ramp and dive into the air before a parachute opened to let him land safely below.

A few weeks later Cruise, 58, was spotted filming a stunt on the roof of a speeding train in Norway.

The film has a scheduled release date of November 19, 2021.