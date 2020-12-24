Best cult movies to stream right now on Netflix

The Big Lebowski is one of many cult movies available to stream on Netflix right now.

When you've ploughed through the new releases on the Netflix homepage, it's good to check out the darker corners.

Every good video store used to have a “cult” section, which is where you'd find the films people got truly obsessional about.

These are a few of what Netflix has, gathering dust on the shelves.

Netflix Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman teamed up for The Big Lebowski.

The Big Lebowski

This turns up on so many people's “favourite film of all-time” lists, but it's always a delight to show The Big Lebowski to someone for the first time. And it's aging well.

From Jeff Bridges proto-stoner the Dude, to Steve Buscemi and John Goodman's double act as the Dude's hapless buddies and John Turturro's still incredible cameo as the loathsome Jesus Quintana.

Twenty two years down the line, that rug is still tying the room together.

Sony Pictures Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle was one of the first Chinese martial arts movies to blend comedy, special effects and old school fight sequences into a new, exportable, form.

Kung Fu Hustle

Sometimes, you just want to suspend your disbelief and stare in slack-jawed wonder at the screen while ingesting whatever your favourite movie snack might be.

For those nights, Kung Fu Hustle is just about perfect. Stephen Chow's 2004 international smash hit was one of the first Chinese martial arts movies to blend comedy, special effects and old school fight sequences into a new, exportable, form. Kung Fu Hustle starts out over the top and then just keeps on climbing. Enjoy.

Supplied Scarface is still a shockingly violent movie.

Scarface

Thirty-seven years after it debuted, Scarface still probably sells more posters today than any other movie. Oliver Stone wrote the deliriously macho script partly to address his own cocaine addiction, while Brian De Palma directed with wild nods to Hitchcock in the framing and movement.

Steven Spielberg directed one scene during a set visit. On release, Scarface was a critical and commercial failure, but it soon gathered its own late-night cult following, which is undimmed to this day.

Scarface is still a shockingly violent movie, (the “TV edit” is 37 minutes shorter than the original release), but also a key movie of the era.

Lionsgate American Psycho could always be read as a satire of corporate and male insanity in the bloated 1980s, and that is precisely the film Harron made.

American Psycho

Brett Easton Ellis's novel was a bestseller, but transferring its lurid and wildly misogynist storyline to film seemed problematic at best and probably impossible to really get right.

In Mary Harron, the material found the best possible writer and director. Harron's only previous feature was 1996's I Shot Andy Warhol.

And she brought a similar sharpness, sense of the absurd and satirical perspective to this adaptation. American Psycho could always be read as a satire of corporate and male insanity in the bloated 1980s, and that is precisely the film Harron made.

Also, his lead role as the sadist-hiding-in-plain-sight led to Christian Bale being cast as Batman in Batman Begins a few years later, which is worth pondering.

Supplied Will Ferrell plays Buddy in Elf.

Elf

Lockdown changed us all.

Me, I started loving Will Ferrell movies.

And of all of them, Elf might still be the most beloved. It is, along with Aardman's Arthur Christmas, still the best, modern Christmas movie I know of.

The laughs are plentiful and big-hearted, the casting is perfect and the storyline is exactly what it needs to be.

Watched again, after seeing The Movies That Made Us episode on the troubled production, Elf is starting to look like a stone-cold cult classic.