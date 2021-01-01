Netflix's The Dig, Kiwi doco Dawn Raid among January's must see movies

A mix of cinema and streaming releases will be coming out for summer movie watchers.

Normally the preserve of family friendly lighter fare and awards-season dramas, the impact of Covid means January’s movie options look a little different this year.

With the Golden Globes and Academy Awards both delayed, the only potential contenders arriving this month are dropping onto streaming services, while cinemas continue to play an eclectic mix of titles.

Among the options for the school holidays are Milla Jovovich actioner Monster Hunter (January 1), French tale Spread Your Wings (January 7) and animated features Dragon Rider (January 1), Dreambuilders (January 7), The Elfkins and Maya the Bee 3 (both January 14).

For documentary fans, there’s Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles (January 7), while the handful of dramas coming our way include Wild Mountain Thyme (January 21), Summerland and the Sia-directed Music (both January 28).

Keen for a laugh? Then the options include Spain’s The People Upstairs (January 14), the star-studded Love, Weddings & Other Disasters and Irish crime comedy Pixie (both January 28).

For those watching from home, Apple TV+ will debut the Justin Timberlake-starring Palmer (January 29), Netflix’s line-up includes the documentary Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (January 11), while Neon’s newbies include the Seth Rogen comedy An American Pickle (January 6) and Glora Steinem-biopic The Glorias (January 27).

However, after sifting through the ever-changing line-ups, Stuff has come up with this list of the 10 flicks we’re most excited to see over the next 31 days:

Supplied Another Round, Promising Young Woman and The Dry are among the great new movies headed our way this month.

TIFF In Another Round, Mads Mikkelsen plays a teacher who experiments with alcohol.

Another Round (January 28, Cinemas)

Danish acting royalty Mads Mikkelsen re-teams with the director of his critically-acclaimed 2012 drama The Hunt, Thomas Vinterberg, for this enthralling look at four middle-aged teachers who decided to shake up their lives by testing a theory that they will perform better with a constant amount of alcohol in their system.

As Tommy, Martin, Nikolaj and Peter push their experiment into riskier territory, the results becoming increasingly hilarious and disturbing in equal measures.

Supplied Janelle Monae stas in Antebellum.

Antebellum (January 6, Neon)

After a brief appearance on cinemas screens as part of November’s Terror-Fi Film Festival, this US thriller finally finds a New Zealand home on the Kiwi-owned streaming service. Janelle Monae plays a successful African-American author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover a mind-bending mystery before it's too late.

“While no zombie movie, it treats systemic racism as a kind of contagion that refuses to die, eating the brains of successive generations,” wrote Variety’s Peter Debruge.

Supplied Dawn Raid is the story of how two Manukau Polytechnic students, Andy Murane and Tanielu Leaosavai'i (aka Brotha D), turned a bootleg t-shirt business and Hip-Hop night at a local bar in Otara into an influential entertainment empire.

Dawn Raid (January 21, Cinemas)

Directed by Oscar Kightley, this Kiwi documentary highlights the extraordinary untold story of Dawn Raid Entertainment and its two founders Andy Murnane and Brotha D – the unlikely duo behind some of New Zealand’s biggest hip-hop and R’n’B artists including Savage, Mareko, Adeaze and Aaradhna.

As well as a “tale of achievement, community and cultural empowerment”, Kightley says it’s also a “narrative of failure, of crushing defeat and devastating loss”.

Netflix Ralph Fiennes plays a renowned excavator in The Dig.

The Dig (January 29, Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James team up for this 1930s-set drama based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston, which reimagines the events of the excavation of the Sutton Hoo burial site. That’s when a team uncovered a wooden ship from the Dark Ages on a woman’s Suffolk property.

Will screen in select Kiwi cinemas from January 14, before making its Netflix debut.

Roadshow Eric Bana plays The Dry's Aaron Falk.

The Dry (January 1, Cinemas)

Eric Bana stars in this much-anticipated big screen adaptation of Jane Harper’s critically acclaimed novel about a federal agent who returns to his hometown to attend a funeral, only to find himself attempting to solve the mysteries surrounding two crimes that took place decades part.

“An engrossing, smartly written and nicely paced thriller on a low burn,” wrote Stuff’s Graeme Tuckett.

TIFF One Night in Miami is based on Kemp Powers' play of the same name.

One Night in Miami (January 15, Amazon Prime Video)

Oscar-winning actor Regina King’s (If Beale St Could Talk) feature debut as director imagines a February 1964 meeting between boxer Cassius Clay, singer Sam Cooke, sportsman-turned-actor Jim Brown and civil rights activist Malcolm X.

Based on Kemp Powers’ 2013 play of the same name, it sees the quartet debate how best to channel their respective influence over audiences into making a difference. The result is a movie with conversations that stick and performances that could well feature prominently during the upcoming awards season.

Supplied Damon Idris and Anthony Mackie join forces for Outside the Wire.

Outside the Wire (January 15, Netflix)

The global streaming service’s latest action flick sees The Avengers’ Anthony Mackie playing an android officer who teams up with a drone pilot (Snowfall’s Damson Idris) in order to try and stop a global catastrophe.

Filmed in Budapest, capturing the mayhem is Swedish director Mikael Håfström (1408, Escape Plan).

Supplied Naomi Watts and her feathered friend are the stars of Penguin Bloom.

Penguin Bloom (January 21, Cinemas)

Naomi Watts stars in this Australian drama inspired by the life of Sam Bloom, who having been left paralysed after a near-fatal fall, eventually finds solace from an unlikely source – an injured magpie. Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House and Jacki Weaver also feature.

“It's a credit to Watts's performance and [Glendyn] Ivin's understated direction that this woozy vision of emotional and physical healing sings,” wrote Time Out’s Stephen A. Russell.

TIFF Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby play a married couple in crisis in Pieces of a Woman.

Pieces of a Woman (January 7, Netflix)

Particularly for anyone who has experienced or witnessed childbirth, the first 30 minutes of Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo’s all-consuming and heartwrenching tale will be some of the most intense and emotional drama you’ll see this and, perhaps, any year.

Shia LaBeouf and particularly Vanessa Kirby (The Crown’s original Princess Margaret) are simply stunning as the couple whose homebirth of their first child puts their relationship through the wringer. 2021’s Marriage Story, it is now screening in a handful of cinemas before it’s Netflix debut.

Supplied Carey Mulligan is being touted as a strong awards season contender for her role in Promising Young Woman.

Promising Young Woman (January 7, Cinemas)

Debuting to rave reviews at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, this black comedy sees Carey Mulligan’s character extracting revenge on those who seek to take advantage of her. Adam Brody, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie and Jennifer Coolidge also feature.

“By turns acidly funny and genuinely upsetting, Carey Mulligan’s Cassie is an avenging heroine for our time, and its gut-punch twists promise big audience reactions,” wrote New York Post’s Sara Stewart.