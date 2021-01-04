Like it or loathe it: Wonder Woman 1984 tops $180m within two weeks

It opened on Boxing Day to mixed reviews but DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 has already earned an estimated US$118.5 million (NZ$180 million) globally.

In the US, the figure for the second weekend was US$5.5 million, which would normally be called a “terrible weekend”, but only 39 per cent of cinemas are open due to pandemic restrictions. Most major markets, including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston are closed.

However, the jury is out on whether the movie, directed by Patti Jenkins, is a great watch, or the opposite.

SUPPLIED Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal provide the opposition and threat to humanity in Wonder Woman 1984.

Stuff reviewer Graeme Tuckett gave it three-and-a-half stars, saying: “Wonder Woman 1984 is pretty darned good. It's just that the film is hobbled by a script that needs to tell the origin stories of not one, but two villains, while re-introducing boyfriend Steve Rogers 70 years after we saw him die and then world-building a credible introduction to the wonders of big city North America at the height of the Reagan-era and Cold War fears of ‘the bomb’. It's a hell of a lot to fit in, while still finding room for all the action and fun that we demand of the genre.

“So, that Wonder Woman 1984 mostly succeeds at doing all of the above is a stunning achievement. But it comes at the expense of a two-and-a-half-hour running time, featuring many scenes of dialogue, exposition and explanation that bog the story down far too often.”

Other viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts, with Alison Kwong saying: “Just watched Wonder Woman 1984 expecting it to be terrible based on general consensus. I liked it.”

SUPPLIED Wonder Woman 1984 had made $150m at the box office by the end of the second weekend.

Possum Reviews writes: “I can't get over how badly written #WonderWoman84 is. I mean, the first one was passable up until they revealed some evil god guy was causing World War I and just s*** on the theme they spent the whole movie building up, but Wonder Woman 1984 is so stupid that it's like a parody.”

And Isaiah James: “Solid sequel. Not on the same level with other great superhero movies but still enjoyable. A little cheesy in some parts but the emotional weight was compelling. Pedro Pascal lowkey carried the movie.”

Myck Miller wrote: “Rewatching #WonderWoman1984 and I’m sorry but it’s a tough watch. I think the DCEU needs to take a break from content for a while and restart in a few years. Although, the new Batman film looks very intriguing.”

And Matthew Ingram: “Watched "Wonder Woman: 1984" and wow, it was just staggeringly bad. I expected it to be bad, but in a sort of fun way. Alas, it was bad in a really bad way. All the things that kind of made it fun the first time were just dumb and tedious this time.”

Questioning Comics writes: “Wonder Woman 1984 is probably the first superhero movie since 2004 that doesn't feel like it's trying to subvert the genre or disguise it under several layers of irony. I guarantee it will be regarded as underrated and better than its peers in a few years.”