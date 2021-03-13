Snakeskin director on her career, breakfast with Redford, foraging with Gandalf

Melanie Lynskey, front, as Alice, Dean O’ Gorman, right, as Johnny and Boyd Kestner as Seth in the warped South Island road movie Snakeskin.

Filmmaker Gillian Ashurst's early career was meteoric.

Her first short film took her to the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 1999, where she hung out with Robert Redford, Tim Roth and Playboy models. Soon after, she was directing her first feature film – a warped and trippy road movie that ranged across the South Island and starred Taika Waititi and Melanie Lynskey.

Snakeskin was released to strong reviews and was screened at festivals around the world, but then Ashurst seemed to drop off the radar.

Twenty years later, she has yet to direct another feature film.

What happened?

****

David Alexander/Stuff Since Snakeskin, Ashurst has directed a series of documentaries and a short film.

Ashurst took a while to find filmmaking. She spent her high school years in Hornby after moving around New Zealand airbases as a young child with her Air Force father.

After university, she travelled the world, working as a journalist, living on a houseboat on the Nile in Egypt and taking a classic road trip across America.

At the age of 26 she returned to Christchurch and enrolled in film school. She immediately realised she had found her calling.

“I just started living at film school. I filmed my own stuff and would spend all night there editing.

“I loved the whole process.”

Supplied Gillian Ashurst on her farm near Loburn in North Canterbury. Her original payment from Snakeskin went towards the deposit on the property.

In 1998, immediately after leaving film school, she made the short film Venus Blue about a possibly alien woman who walks through a series of small towns, magically transforming their inhabitants.

She submitted it to Sundance and a few months later got an early morning call telling her she had been selected. She was hungover and thought it was an actor friend pranking her, so she hung up.

A follow-up letter confirmed it was true, she was heading to the famous film festival established by Robert Redford in a plush Utah ski resort, well-known for its rabid networking and Hollywood deal-making.

After the screening of her short film at Sundance she was mobbed by agents and producers.

“For several days we had free lunches with big-haired LA agents who wanted to represent us. They spun tales, poured wine and dropped every name possible,'' she wrote in a colourful account of the trip for Pavement magazine.

AP Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.

Her producer and friend Vanessa Sheldrick chatted to Redford at a breakfast event. They also went to a party hosted by Playboy that featured models weathering the frosty alpine weather in outdoor hot tubs.

After the festival, they took a road trip through the desert to Los Angeles. It became a psychedelic trip after she put the soundtrack to Planet of the Apes on the car stereo and watched the small desert towns slide past as her friend drove. It was a trippy experience that would find its way into Snakeskin.

In LA, they took advantage of their contacts and got a meeting at Steven Spielberg's production company. Later, after an LA party, they were driven home by a film producer in the car from the film Thelma & Louise.

As they cruised down Sunset Boulevard, it felt like a good omen.

Supplied Melanie Lynskey in a field of dead sunflowers in a scene from Snakeskin.

On returning to New Zealand, they quickly got funding for Snakeskin and started shooting within a year of Sundance.

The film was a heady mix of demons, psychedelia, skinheads and a clash between Americana and Kiwiana.

“It didn’t really fit what they say to do with your first feature, which is to keep it small.

“We were doing a road movie with visual effects, explosions and stunts.”

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Actor Dean O'Gorman, front left, director Gillian Ashurst, front right, actor Murray Hood, back left, and producer Vanessa Sheldrick, back right, tour New Zealand to promote the film.

It also drew from her experiences growing up in Canterbury.

“When I was a teenager there was always that sense that you wanted to go somewhere else.

“It felt like a small town and all the influences were coming from American movies. I was exploring that foreign influence while trying to find it in New Zealand.

“I was also looking at that underbelly of New Zealand. On the surface it felt quite safe, but once I became a teenager and started going to parties, I learnt that Christchurch has quite an underbelly.

“Skinheads were quite a thing around town back then. They were always breaking up our parties and beating people up.

“I wanted to confront that. We had to have racism in there.”

David Hallett/Stuff Ashurst and actor Paul Glover with the Snakeskin car in Cathedral Square as part of a press tour in 2001.

The shoot was mostly based in Methven, where they could access locations on the Canterbury Plains and the foothills of the Southern Alps. The shoot was intense, but fun, with regular poker nights and parties.

“Everyone on that film shoot went on some kind of personal journey while making it. It had a certain magic about it. We all stayed together on location, and it was pretty intense.”

They were filming at the same time as the first Lord of the Rings movie and bumped into Gandalf actor Ian McKellen in Arthur's Pass.

“He was up there looking for mushrooms. It was really bizarre.

“We had a few drinks with him at this luxury lodge up there, and he was telling us about these mushrooms he was looking for.”

Don Scott/Stuff Producer Vanessa Sheldrick, left, actor Oliver Driver, Gillian Ashurst, and Melanie Lynskey leave a Christchurch launch party for Snakeskin in 2001.

They also caught up with the Lord of the Rings cast and crew once they had finished Snakeskin. The two productions were being marketed at the Cannes Film Festival. Peter Jackson took the Snakeskin team under his wing, making sure they got invited to all the right parties.

“They had this huge Lord of the Rings launch party. We were taken up by horse and cart to a medieval chalet.

“They had employed dwarves and tall people. You could be rowed around a lake by an elf.

“We hung out with Viggo [Mortensen] there. The budget for their launch party was the same as our entire budget.”

Snakeskin was released to strong reviews and won best film at the New Zealand Film Awards, but the box office results were average.

“It only recently made any money back. I got a cheque for the first time the other week.”

But it had a cult following and, 20 years later, she still encounters fans of the film.

“It pops up in random places.

“I was on the phone with ACC the other day and at the end of the usual ACC conversation the guy asked if I directed Snakeskin.

“He said it was one of his favourite films.”

Sheena Hayward/Stuff Producer Vanessa Sheldrick and director Gillian Ashurst celebrate winning for Snakeskin at the New Zealand Film Awards in 2001.

Despite the disappointing box office results, it was the kind of intriguing and idiosyncratic film that would normally launch a career in movies. So, what happened?

“The problem with being a female filmmaker is I got pregnant.

“I thought it would be easy to juggle, but it never is. Taking on another feature film became very difficult.”

Her son was ill when he was young and her daughter has Down Syndrome.

“The early years with them was quite full-on.”

“It is very hard, so you have to take the commercials and documentaries to keep the money coming in, and then you don’t have time to work on scripts.”

Supplied Ashurst hopes to direct her second feature next year.

She made a series of documentaries, but it was hard to get funding for a new feature from the New Zealand Film Commission.

“When women take time out to have a family your names drops out of the conversation, and you have to put your hand up again.

“I was trying to get stuff up and happening and was getting rejected. The feedback I was getting was that I wasn’t relevant anymore. That was quite disheartening, but I kept plugging away at it.’’

She watched her male peers flourish.

“A lot of my peers found it easier to make that next step.

“I don’t think it was an overt thing. I became a mother and life got a bit harder on that level and there is no way to deal with that [in the funding system].

“I never felt it was deliberate. It was just a lack of understanding of what women need to keep their careers going.

“There wasn’t the support there for people in my position to carry on working.”

But in the last five years, she has seen a major change in thinking at the film funding bodies.

“After #MeToo it went overnight to ‘what can we do to help you?’”

David Alexander/Stuff Ashurst was an artist-in-residence at the Christchurch Arts Centre in 2003.

She won a female directors' scholarship four years ago, which meant she could afford to work on scripts full-time.

“I am now seeing the fruits of that.

“I have three scripts that are all at the stage that they could go quite soon.”

She hopes to start shooting her second feature next year.

One is based on a short film she shot in North Canterbury at the end of 2019 about a strange virus that ravages the world. A few months after production wrapped on The Meek, Covid-19 emerged and the film was edited in lockdown.

She now lives on a 20-acre farm in North Canterbury that the original money from Snakeskin helped her put down a deposit on. She purchased it as a writing retreat.

“It has been a nice place to bring up the kids.

“I feel very inspired by the Canterbury landscapes.”

That inspiration is clear in Snakeskin, which captures the mountains, small towns, native bush and endless plains of the South Island in cinematic widescreen.

Supplied Director Gillian Ashurst and her producer, Vanessa Sheldrick, in 2020.

A digitally remastered version of the film will be screened at the Isaac Theatre Royal on March 19 with an introduction by Ashurst.

So how does she feel about the film from the vantage point of two decades?

“Most filmmakers have a funny relationship with their work. You love it when you are making it, but then you fall out with it because it is never quite what you wanted it to be. There are always these shots you didn’t quite get.

“But, over time, you can see it for what it is and embrace that we had a good time making it. It was ambitious, and it wasn’t perfect, but it was a great experience all the same.

“It is quite nice to look at it again. We were young and inexperienced. It reminds me a lot of the experience of making it.”