Beamafilm: Australasian service offers more than 1000 movies, TV series for free

The Australasian streaming service Beamafilm boasts more than 1000 local and independent international movies and documentaries.

Beamafilm is a streaming service, available at many public and university libraries throughout New Zealand, that allows free access to a catalogue of more than 1000 movies and a selection of TV series for those who possess a library card.

Billed as Australasia’s “most innovative streaming platform”, it claims to be committed to “championing local and independent voices” and offering content that “tackles humanity's toughest questions and enlightens audiences with enduring optimism”.

After scanning through the line-up of documentaries and features available on demand, Stuff has come up with this list of six titles we believe are well worth checking out – some of them unavailable to watch elsewhere.

The Dark Horse

Like Once Were Warriors and Heavenly Creatures, The Dark Horse is a Kiwi masterpiece. It’s anchored by a magisterial performance by Cliff Curtis as bipolar chess coach Genesis Potini. Gen coaches a bunch of kids in a deprived Gisborne community, with the aim of getting them to the national chess championships.

He’s recently been compulsorily sectioned to a psych ward, only to be released to the care of his Mongrel Mob brother Ariki (Wayne Hapi). Ariki is prospecting his 14-year-old son Mana (James Rolleston) for the gang. Curtis’ deep commitment to the role convinces, not just in the tonne of the weight he put on for it.

Despite the very tough material, it’s a pleasure to watch two of our greatest– and loveliest– actors burn up the screen together. Working with agile director of photography Denson Baker, director James Napier Robertson crafts a tactile sense of menace: a foreboding palette, with genuine bursts of hope.

Supplied Timothy Spall won plenty of critical acclaim for his eponymous performance in Mr Turner.

Mr Turner

Artist’s messy, complicated, unresolved lives are notoriously difficult to make biographies of.

Mr Turner, about the transcendent English painter JMW (and his art), delivers. Timothy Spall pulls off an epic performance, portraying this bohemian and visionary bear of a man with aplomb. Beyond Turner’s earthy eccentricities, Spall cuts to the pathos and heart of his character.

Turner has memorable encounters with the art-world elite. He takes on stuffy senior aristocratic artists, such as John Constable, at the National Gallery. And, in a delightful and hilarious scene, mocks the pretentious art critic (and Turner fan) John Ruskin. Turner is a dab hand at the one-liners: “No good deeds goes unpunished”; “Flanders, still as flat as a witch’s tit”.

One-hundred-and-fifty minutes long, Mr Turner is knowingly and briskly directed by the affable Mike Leigh. He gets the best out of his strong cast.

Turner’s relationships with women are involving, from a sex worker to his seaside bed-and-breakfast host (Marion Bailey). Dick Pope’s painterly cinematography is suitably stunning.

Supplied I Am Not Your Negro details the life and work of American writer and activist James Baldwin.

I Am Not Your Negro

In the age of Black Lives Matter and expanded racial consciousness, I Am Not Your Negro is a potent primer. It concludes with Kendrick Lamar’s stunning The Blacker the Berry, bringing that energy throughout.

James Baldwin, author of I Am Not Your Negro and If Beale Street Could Talk, is a legendary Harlem intellectual. Haitian director Raoul Peck brings together archival clips of Baldwin’s thought-provoking interviews and his writings, voiced by the ever- smooth Samuel L. Jackson.

The documentary is visually very dynamic, with shocking images of education integration protests and signs describing interracial relationships as communism.

The FBI spied on Baldwin, describing him as “dangerous”. He returned home from Paris because he missed Harlem’s Sunday mornings, music, chicken and his family. He brought poetics to his politics, eulogising his murdered friends, Malcolm (X) and Martin (Luther King) and Medgar (Evers). He speaks eloquently of these civil rights heroes’ journeys, of the terrible suffering they articulated. He diagnoses white America’s principal problem being apathy and ignorance, and of Harlem being a home of relative sanctuary. “I did not have to deal with the criminal state of Mississippi, day-by-day,” he says.

supplied Michelle Williams delivers one of her finest turns in Wendy and Lucy.

Wendy and Lucy

Wendy and Lucy is one of my favourite Michelle Williams films. On her way to Alaska, looking for money working at a fish cannery, Wendy’s car gives up the ghost. Wendy has to internalize some really complicated situations, accompanied by her loyal dog Lucy. As ever, dogs are the best.

Lucy has modest financial means: the American precarious position. As in Manchester by the Sea and Brokeback, Williams is a compelling screen presence. Kelly Reichardt directs her 77- minute film sensitively and artfully.

The music is from Will (“Bonnie Prince Billy”) Oldham, who cameos as Icky. Freighted by feels and nature, not least the scenic Pacific Northwest locations, Wendy and Lucy is minimalist and touching.

Supplied As well as being a best-selling novelist, Stieg Larsson was a dedicated and crusading journalist.

Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire

There’s more to Stieg Larsson than the smash hit Girl With a Dragon Tattoo series. And there are more neo-Nazis in Scandinavia than the evil loser who murdered 69 progressive Norwegian children on Utoya, Oslo.

Larsson, who died at just 50, was a very dedicated journalist. His life’s work was taking on Scandinavia’s far right, especially in Sweden. The Man Who Played With Fire very interestingly documents Larsson’s important journalism, which peppered those Lisbeth Salander films, over the course of 180 minutes.

Supplied Redoubtable makes fun of famous French New Wave film-maker Jean-Luc Godard.

Redoubtable

Redoubtable is a hoot, gleefully making fun of the pretentious and obnoxious Swiss-born filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard.

The lively setting is Paris, 1968. Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) directs playfully.

Godard is so arrogant he rants publicly that all films should be burned, apart from Jerry Lewis (!) and the Marx Brothers comedies. The legendary Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci ends up looking good though.

Alexander Bisley (Pākehā , Ngāpuhi) is a Wellington film and culture writer, with an interest in Māori culture. Full instructions on how to use Beamafilm – and which New Zealand libraries subscribe to it – are available at beamafilm.com