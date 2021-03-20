Jodie Foster: 'I don't want to be the white saviour'

On the line from Los Angeles, Jodie Foster is exactly as you might expect: articulate, funny, warm but a little wary.

I picture that famous face of hers, which has always made me think of a particularly brainy and curious bird, as she fires out thoughtful quotes by the yard.

SUPPLIED Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe for her role in The Mauritanian.

Her voice is calm, clear, brisk. She’s professional to a fault, which is unsurprising, given that Foster cannot remember a time when people weren’t pointing cameras and microphones at her. Now 58, she was a child model from age 3, landed her first TV sitcom at age 6, and has been acting steadily ever since.

But the way Foster tells it, her latest film project, The Mauritanian, means more to her than most, both professionally, as an actor, and personally, as an American appalled by the things her country does that are abusive and unjust.

“I didn’t know anything about Guantanamo, except that Obama wanted to close it,” she tells me when asked why she signed on to play the lawyer defending a man incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay.

“Beyond that, like many Americans, I just didn’t want to think about it. But I was really amazed and outraged by this story, and especially drawn in by the character of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, so I wanted to help his story come to the screen.”

Three reasons to love Jodie Foster, in case you’ve forgotten: Panic Room, The Silence of The Lambs, Taxi Driver.

In all three, Foster plays a shaky but tenacious character who must suppress her vulnerability in order to contend with the worst impulses of very bad men.

In David Fincher’s Panic Room (2002), she took over at short notice from an injured Nicole Kidman and stole the show as the steely mother to Kristen Stewart’s fragile 11-year-old kid, the pair in mortal danger, trapped in a fortified chamber during a home invasion.

In 1991’s Silence of The Lambs, as recent FBI recruit Clarice Starling, she stands her ground outside a glass cell while serial killer Hannibal Lecter probes for weaknesses, pouring scorn on her “good bag and cheap shoes”, her “poor white trash” roots, and bragging he once ate a man’s liver “with some fava beans and a nice chianti”.

SUPPLIED “I didn’t want to just be this white saviour character,” says Foster.

The blood and the guts and the sex; when she was only 13 years old, Foster played a child prostitute in landmark 1976 film Taxi Driver, with Robert De Niro mentoring her through scenes so distressing, director Martin Scorsese had a psychiatrist test her emotional resilience before giving her the part.

Foster’s latest role as defence lawyer Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian isn’t a patch on those earlier classics, but that’s partly deliberate. Foster cared so much about this movie that she pruned away most of her own scenes to throw the light back onto the main character.

“I spent the first few months with [director] Kevin Macdonald in prep, cleaning out all of my character’s backstory – her son, her ex-husband, all the various small plots,” Foster tells me.

“Because this is not a story about lawyers. It is the true story of a man who was abducted from his home and imprisoned for 14 years, who was tortured and abused, sexually, physically and spiritually, then managed to find justice. I didn’t want to just be this white saviour character.”

We are led to believe such human rights abuses are the preserve of authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar. But Uncle Sam does these things too, of course, most notably at America’s military facilities at Abu Ghraib in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, Touching the Void) and based on Mohamedou Ould Salahi’s 2015 memoir Guantanamo Diary, The Mauritanian begins just two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre, a time when American authorities are scooping up anyone with a connection to al-Qaeda, no matter how distant.

Lamb, prunes, preserved lemon, almonds. Salahi’s last words to his mother, as he is dragged away from a family wedding for an interview with police in 2002: “Save me some tagine.” But Salahi was gone for more than 14 years, and both his mother and brother had died by the time he was finally set free.

“Mohamedou has so much to teach us,” says Foster. “I mean, he lived through this deep terror for so many years but retained a kind of humanity, forgiveness and joy, and a sense of humour. That’s just extraordinary. I’m amazed he isn’t full of rage and wanting to get revenge.”

In an ash-grey wig and wrinkle make-up, Foster plays Albuquerque defence lawyer Nancy Hollander, who’s appalled these detainees are being held illegally without charges. It’s the first still-living person she’s played in her 55-year career, and Foster just won Best Supporting Actress for the role at the Golden Globes.

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch with an alarming North Carolina accent, her opponent is prosecutor Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Couch, a staunch Christian who sets out to prove Salahi was “head recruiter for 9/11” and should face the death penalty.

SUPPLIED Foster alongside Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian.

But the real star here is French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim (A Prophet), whose soulful portrayal of Salahi is so captivating, the rest of the movie becomes strangely inert whenever he’s offscreen.

In one lovely scene, Rahim hangs from a chain-link fence in his tiny exercise yard, whispering to a depressed fellow prisoner he cannot see, encouraging him to find peace by listening to the ocean beyond the walls and visualising the sea back home.

It’s unusual to see such a sympathetic portrayal of a Muslim character at the centre of a mainstream British/American feature.

“Yeah, and it’s time!” Foster says. “It’s time for us to look back on our history, to look back on our Islamophobia, look back on 9/11 and ask, ‘What could we have done differently?’ The way America reacted to fear and terror was to throw the rule of law out the window and seek revenge. And we have to look at the dark parts of our history in order to understand them, so we don't do it again.”

Dark, indeed. Salahi survived 70 consecutive days of “enhanced interrogation techniques”, authorised by George W Bush and his Secretary of Defence, Donald Rumsfeld. He was subjected to enforced stress positions, prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, extreme temperatures, beatings and sexual humiliation.

He was force-fed salt water, taken out to sea for a mock execution, informed his mother was being brought to the prison to be raped. After the extent of Salahi’s abuse was revealed, prosecuting lawyer Stuart Couch refused to try the case, stating: “Salahi’s incriminating statements had been taken through torture, rendering them inadmissible under US and international law.”

Mohamedou Ould Salahi was eventually released in 2016. He now lives back in Mauritania and was involved in this production, visiting the set in Cape Town alongside the real Nancy Hollander, who helped Salahi get his handwritten prison notes published as Guantanamo Diary in 2015.

Footage of the real Salahi rolls over the film’s closing credits, goofing around and singing a winningly inept version of a Bob Dylan song.

“Oh, yeah! Mohamedou loves American culture,” says Foster. “He’s seen The Big Lebowski, like, 85 times! After the court ordered him to be released, they still didn’t let him go, so he served another five years for no reason, but they let him have a DVD player. These young guards brought in movies, and they would watch them together, over and over again.”

Foster is notoriously guarded about her private life, which might stem from experiences with multiple stalkers, including an incident in 1981 where obsessed fan John Hinckley tried to assassinate then President Ronald Reagan, wounding him and three other people, in order to impress Foster.

She speaks fluent French, excelled at Yale university, has two adult sons, and married photographer Alexandra Hedison in 2014.

As a lesbian and a feminist, Foster disdains projects where she would merely be a decorative foil for a male lead – the beautiful girlfriend, the dutiful wife – in favour of more challenging roles: a scientist who communicates with aliens, a feral woman living in a forest, a rape survivor, a nurse who runs a secret hospital for criminals.

Acting aside, Foster’s directorial work has been a mixed bag, from successes such as the partly autobiographical Little Man Tate (1991), about a child star who longs to be just a normal kid, to box office stinker The Beaver (2011), in which a mentally ill toy company boss (Mel Gibson) will only communicate via a beaver hand-puppet, a problem only a circular saw can solve.

Foster has also directed for TV, including episodes of Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and Black Mirror.

“I've always wanted to be a director, from the time I was little, and directed my first movie when I was 27,” she says. “But as soon as I hit 50, I was like, I have to prioritise directing from now on. If I don’t, all my time’s gonna be eaten up by acting.”

Foster only signed on for The Mauritanian because she cared so much about the subject matter, and is “deeply disappointed” Guantanamo remains open, despite thwarted attempts to shut the place down by Obama.

Of 778 inmates to pass through Guantanamo, only eight have ever been convicted of a crime, with three of these convictions later overturned in court. On February 12 this year, the Biden administration announced its intention to close the detention facility, which still houses 40 prisoners, by the end of his first term.

Foster is hopeful that will finally happen, the prison site becoming just another unsettling historical monument, like San Francisco’s Alcatraz.

“There’s a moment in the movie where my character is talking to Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, and she says, you know, maybe someday the crowds will come off the cruise ships at Guantanamo with their daiquiris and wander around this place and ask – what happened here?”

The Mauritanian premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 24.