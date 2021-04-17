Twelve terrifically terrifying dystopian-future tales (& where you can watch them)

With a pandemic, climate change and unstable politics dominating our current global view, it’s easy to feel like we’re living in one of the dystopian futures Hollywood once imagined for us.

However, as these classic examples of the genre show, things could be very different down the line, potentially darker, but also filled with hope – and sometimes even laughter.

Supplied Wall-E, The Matrix and Minority Report are among Hollywood’s best dystopian tales.

Supplied Jude Law and Haley Joel Osment may be the human stars of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, but Teddy steals the show.

A.I.Artificial Intelligence (iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

Brian Aldiss’ 1969 short story Super Toys Last All Summer Long was the inspiration for Steven Spielberg’s 2001 homage to Stanley Kubrick (who originally wanted to make the movie). Set in a futuristic, post-climate change society, it follows the Pinocchio-esque adventures of a child-like android programmed with the ability to love. Haley Joel Osment’s other great performance, this heartbreaking tale also features the magnificent Teddy.

Supplied In Blade Runner, Harrison Ford is on the hunt for killer replicants.

Blade Runner (Netflix)

Based on Philip K Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Ridley Scott's 1982 film sees Harrison Ford track down genetically engineered replicants, which are visually indistinguishable from adult humans, in a dark, dystopian 2019 (it is November) Los Angeles. While it managed to successfully predict the use of voice-command computers, video phones and massive electronic billboards, it also proved to be something of a curse for companies like Pan Am, Atari and RCA.

Jaap Buitendijk Clive Owen stars as Theo, a disillusioned bureaucrat, in Children of Men.

Children of Men (iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

Before he went on to wow the world – and the Academy – with Gravity, Alfonso Cuaron helmed this excellent 2006 sci-fi adventure starring Clive Owen, Julianne Moore and Michael Caine. Set in the near future, it's about an infertile human race and a man who must protect a rare, pregnant woman. Based on a 1992 P D James’ novel, it fair crackles with tension and has an authenticity about it that has unnerved many a viewer.

Supplied Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock teamed up for Demolition Man.

Demolition Man (iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

The closer we get to its 2032 setting the more hilariously prescient this 1993 action-comedy becomes. An unlikely pairing of Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock shine in this tale about a cryogenically frozen '90s cop who is thawed out when his arch nemesis (Wesley Snipes) sets about causing havoc in the more peace-loving future. It's a supposed utopia, where people are fined for swearing, make no physical contact and Taco Bell is the only fast-food franchise left standing.

Supplied The Lobster is set in a society where, at a certain point, singletons have just 45 days to find a partner.

The Lobster (Google Play, YouTube)

Like his subsequent English-language tales The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favourite, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2015 romantic-dramedy is a triumph of shifting tones. Colin Farrell plays a singleton who, according to the rules of the prevailing society, has just 45 days to find a partner, or be turned into a beast. Rachel Weisz plays the “short-sighted woman” he befriends.

Supplied Even more than two decades on, The Matrix’s special effects still look groundbreaking, the action crowdpleasing and the conceit mind-melting.

The Matrix (Netflix)

Almost 22 years – and countless rip-offs of its premise – since its debut, the Wachowskis’ narrative still takes some getting used to. Part Alice in Wonderland, part 12 Monkeys, part Terminator, this is one science-fiction movie that threatens to overload your mind with What Ifs? And How Comes? Keanu Reeves is the everyday everyman who is allowed a glimpse behind the veil and is horrified by what he sees. Thirty years earlier, Stanley Kubrick’s 2001 gave audiences techno-fear. This initially made the same impact, some 1999 audience members secretly hoping the Millennium Bug might just take out all our systems. Even now, the special effects still look groundbreaking, the action crowdpleasing and the conceit mind-melting.

Supplied Tom Cruise headlines Minority Report.

Minority Report (Amazon Prime Video)

Another Philip K. Dick tale got the cinematic treatment in this 2002 Tom Cruiser-starrer. He plays Captain John Anderton, a specialist in PreCrime, the policing tool used in mid-21st Century America to help prevent felonies before they happen – through the use of psychics. Steven Spielberg keeps the action coming thick and fast, while also ensuring the story stays engaging. Notable for introducing audiences to the real-world potential of touch screens.

Supplied Charles Heston's astronaut finds himself a captive on the Planet of the Apes.

Planet of the Apes (Disney+)

Despite Wellington’s Weta wizards and Andy Serkis combining to create a terrific reboot trilogy, nothing compares to the shock and awe of Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1968 original. Charlton Heston is a titan, while Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter convey amazing emotions under all that incredible makeup. Then there’s that unforgettable ending.

Supplied The original Robocop is as subversive as it is violent.

Robocop (iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

What could have been a mindless, bloody actioner, is instead a hilarious, subversive – albeit still violent –delight thanks to the sensibilities of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven. This 1987 tale is as interesting for its frightening look at the potential future use of robotics in policing, as it is for its mocking of America’s obsessions with consumerism and conservatism.

Supplied Set in a world where the greenhouse effect is in full swing, Soylent Green is a sci-fi-infused police procedural with a real sting in its tail.

Soylent Green (Netflix)

I’m not sure what’s more disturbing – the fact that this Charlton Heston thriller is nearly 50 years old – or that its 2022 setting is now so close. Set in a world where the greenhouse effect is in full swing, this is a sci-fi-infused police procedural with a real sting in its tail. Loosely based on Harry Harrison’s 1966 sci-fi novel Make Room! Make Room!, it was also Edward G. Robinson’s last onscreen appearance.

Supplied Wall-E is not only a hell of a lot of fun, it’s also a timely warning of our need to look after our planet.

Wall-E (Disney+)

Charming and endearing 2008 tale about a small waste-collecting robot, left behind to clean up our mess, that inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind. Provides proof of the enchanting power of both musicals and silent films, even in this modern age, and also a timely warning (like Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar) of our need to look after our planet.

supplied Jessie Eisenberg finds himself battling the undead - and irritable bowel syndrome - in Zombieland.

Zombieland (Neon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

Director Reuben Fleischer's whizzbang, all-action 2009 undead-fest is a guaranteed hooting and hollering crowdpleaser. Point-of-view shots, witty on-screen graphics and variable film speeds add to the film's cartoonish nature, while the story is filled with memorable characters like Jesse Eisenberg's phobia and irritable bowel syndrome-plagued hero and Woody Harrelson's live-action version of Yosemite Sam.