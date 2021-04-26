The adorable service dog who attended the 2021 Oscars

This year’s Oscars is being recognised for its moves towards disability inclusion and accessibility.

For the first time, the Oscars stage had a ramp – something that was applauded by accessibility advocates and the makers of documentary film Crip Camp.

Matt Petit/AMPAS via Getty Images You may have missed the adorable service dog, Goji LaVant, who attended the 2021 Oscars.

Crip Camp’s impact producer Andraéa LaVant also brought along her service dog, Goji LaVant, to the day’s red carpet festivities.

The adorable service dog was dressed to impress, with a shimmering purple harness and scrunchy wrist ties to match his owner’s gown, as well as a sparkly necklace.

The Netflix documentary about a summer camp that helped bring together people with disabilities, to forge friendships and build an equal rights movement, was up for best documentary at the annual awards ceremony.

Steve Honisgbaum/Netflix via AP Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution lost out to My Octopus Teacher for best documentary, but the film and its team had a lot to celebrate on the night.

While the award was taken out by My Octopus Teacher, Crip Camp still had plenty to celebrate on the night.

"While our film didn't win Best Documentary Feature, we are proud of the momentum that Crip Camp has created for a push towards disability inclusion," the film's official Twitter account posted.

"From tonight's historic accessible stage to the broadcast's innovative captioning, it's clear disability inclusion is here to stay."

Charles Sykes/AP People with disabilities have had a moment in the Oscar spotlight, thanks to the documentary film Crip Camp. PIctured are the film’s co-directors Jim LeBrecht, left, and Nicole Newnham, centre, with the film’s subject Judith Heumann.

The documentary team earlier tweeted about the addition of the ramp, and in another post they captured a picture from the red carpet, which included Goji sitting alongside LaVant.

Crip Camp recently won best documentary at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and one of the film’s subjects and disability community leader Judith Heumann won most compelling living subject of a documentary at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards.

Click here for the full list of the 2021 Oscar winners.