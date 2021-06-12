Jacinda Ardern on Christchurch mosque attacks film: 'My story is not the one to be told'

Guled Mire says They Are Us feeds into a "white saviour mentality" by focussing on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rather than the victims.

The prime minister has addressed ongoing pressure to denounce They Are Us, the film in development that would focus on her actions in the week after the Christchurch mosque attacks, saying hers is not the story that should be told.

“While it’s for the community to speak for themselves, it’s my view March 15 [2019] remains very raw for New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“There are plenty of stories from March 15 that could be told, but I don’t consider mine to be one of them.”

AP The Prime Minister is set to be played by Australian star Rose Byrne is the film, but says her story is not the one to be told.

Ardern confirmed she “had nothing to do with the film in any form and wasn't consulted on it”.

Fifty-one people were killed on March 15, 2019, and dozens more injured, following the shootings at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch. The shooter was jailed for life.

A number of prominent Kiwis are campaigning to shut down the film, while a petition has garnered over 18,000 signatures.

The hashtag #TheyAreUsShutdown has been trending on New Zealand Twitter since Friday afternoon, with the terms Shut Down, Sign The Petition, and FilmNation Entertainment – the film’s US production company – also trending.

Screengrab A petition at Change.org to shut the film down had over 18,000 signatures at time of writing.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman​ is among those who have denounced the film.

“This is white supremacy btw [by they way],” she tweeted in response to the film’s Kiwi writer-director, Andrew Niccol, saying the film was “not so much about the attack but the response to the attack”.

She used the hashtag #TheyAreUsShutdown in two tweets on Friday, and retweeted several other statements critical of the film.

ACT leader David Seymour, meanwhile, told Stuff: ”We hope the movie will be faithful to the facts and recognise that the prime minister’s excellent leadership on the surface concealed a totally inadequate policy response, followed by a failed gun buy back and an increase in gun violence.”

Christchurch Mayor Leanne Dalziel also took to Twitter to criticise the production company.

“I was shocked to read coverage of FilmNation’s sense of entitlement that leads them to believe they can make this film. This is 'a' story. It is not 'the story'.”

New Zealand’s Muslim community has been angered by the announcement of the film, which will star Australian actress Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern, because it looks set to focus on the prime minister’s actions following the terrorist attacks on March 15, 2019, rather than the victims, survivors, and their families.

Many have also expressed frustration at a lack of consultation on the film. International reports said They Are Us had been developed in consultation with the mosques affected by the attacks; the film’s New Zealand producer, Philippa Campbell​, told Stuff she couldn’t give any detail on the consultation “out of respect for the people with whom we’ve consulted”.

Supplied/Stuff Producer Philippa Campbell said she could give further information on the consultation process.

The National Islamic Youth Association (NIYA) launched a petition at Change.org calling for the film, which is not yet fully financed, to be shut down.

At the time of writing it had been signed by nover 18,000 people.

The petition, entitled “Shut Down They Are Us Movie, which side-lines victims of the March 15th terrorist attack”, calls on FilmNation and financing company CAA Finance to cease involvement on the film, and for the rest of film industry to cease support for it.

Twitter/Screengrab The hashtag used in support of the film's shut down topped trending terms in New Zealand on Friday.

NIYA is also calling on the prime minister to “strongly denounce the film and make it clear that the New Zealand Government will not provide any support to enable it to go ahead”.

Ardern said on Friday that her office had had no involvement with the film, with Campbell confirming she had not been consulted.

But the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) said it understood the production “does intend to apply for the New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG)”.

According to the NZFC website, the NZSPG is a grant worth up to $6 million that is designed to support the sustainability and overall growth of the New Zealand film industry, and to “provide cultural benefits to New Zealand by supporting the creation of New Zealand content and stories”.

New Zealand Muslim community advocate Guled Mire​ said if the prime minister didn’t directly denounce the film, she was tacitly supporting it.

“I understand the prime minister can’t control who decides to depict her or write about her, but what she can do is speak out and say this is insensitive and in her view not appropriate,” he said. “To be silent indicates that she herself is comfortable with this sort of movie.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff If the Prime Minister did not denounce the film, she was tacitly supporting it, said Guled Mire.

Anjum Rahman​, founder of Hamilton Ethnic Women's Centre Trust and Islamic Women's Council, said her biggest concern was that the profits from the film would line Hollywood pockets.

”Are they going to make money off the backs of people’s suffering? That part worries me.”

She called for profits to go to victim support and counterterrorism efforts, which Campbell said was “something to consider when the project is further advanced”.

Campbell defended They Are Us against accusations of “white saviourism”, saying the script “illustrates the reality that there were a host of heroes during that week, including the PM, members of the two mosques and citizens of Christchurch”.

The film had no comment on the petition or the call to have the film shut down, Campbell said.