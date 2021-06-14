Kiwi producer of Christchurch terror attack film, They Are Us, resigns

Actress Rose Byrne is set to play Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the film.

Philippa Campbell, a producer who was working on They Are Us, the controversial film about Jacinda Ardern and the Christchurch terror attacks, has resigned.

She issued a statement to apologise for her involvement in the film.

“I’ve listened to the concerns raised over recent days and I have heard the strength of people’s views. I now agree that the events of March 15, 2019 are too raw for film at this time and do not wish to be involved with a project that is causing such distress,” Campbell said.

Supplied/Stuff Philippa Campbell was attached to the film as a producer.

Early plans for the biopic film, which would focus on the response by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the attacks, have been met with outrage by many of the victims’ families and the wider New Zealand Muslim community.

READ MORE:

* Family of Christchurch mosque attack victim writes open letter to Hollywood actress Rose Byrne to refuse her role

* Rose Byrne to play New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in film based on Christchurch mosque shootings



Ardern said she had not been contacted about the film, until shortly before its production plans surfaced.

The family member of a Christchurch mosque attack victim, Kyron Gosse​, penned an open letter to actor Rose Byrne, asking her to refuse the role in They Are Us.

He said, “This story is far from over and for the families involved, we still live it every single day. Please, give us time. Two years is far too soon to be talking about Hollywood movies.”

Pool/Getty Images Kyron Gosse has sent an open letter to Hollywood actress Rose Byrne to refuse the role as Jacinda Ardern in the proposed film They Are Us. (File photo)

On Monday, Gosse – and others in the community – welcomed Campbell’s resignation.

“She has taken the appropriate action given the circumstances and I hope that more people attached to the film will do the same,” he said.

A petition calling to shut down production of They Are Us had gained almost 60,000 signatures by midday Monday.

The National Islamic Youth Association started the petition. Its spokeswoman, Adibah​ Khan​, said she was pleased to see Campbell withdraw from the production.

”It is pivotal to encompass the lived experiences and voices of the victim community to anything relevant to March 15,” she said.

The association said it was inappropriate for the film to focus on Ardern, rather than the victims, survivors and their families.

Many survivors and the victims’ families expressed frustration at a lack of consultation on the film. However, Campbell said she thought another producer had spoken to members of the Muslim community in Christchurch.

Campbell, in a statement on Monday, said she initially thought the film would have a positive impact.

Supplied Entitled They Are Us, the film is set to star Australian actress Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern.

“This was reinforced by research interviews undertaken by producer Ayman Jamal with members of the Muslim community in Christchurch. I also hoped that telling the story of swift gun control action might resonate in America and other countries that have struggled to create political consensus to control guns,” she said.

“I deeply regret the shock and hurt the announcement of the film has caused throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The announcement was focused on film business, and did not take enough account of the political and human context of the story in this country. It’s the complexity of that context I’ve been reflecting on that has led me to this decision.”

Campbell declined to comment further.

Bryne, who was set to play Ardern, has not addressed the criticism.

The film is to be directed and written by Kiwi Andrew Niccol​ (Gattaca), who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, developed the script “in consultation with several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy”. He is yet to comment on the reaction to the project.