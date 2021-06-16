Mosque attacks film causing division in Muslim community, youth organisation slams 'performative' promise for consultation

Former president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, Hazim Arafeh, responds to news of a movie to be made about the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

Fractures are appearing in New Zealand’s Muslim community over the controversial film They Are Us, with the National Islamic Youth Association (NIYA) saying it will not support proposed community consultation about the project, calling it “disingenuous” and “performative”.

The Muslim Association of Canterbury (MAC) and the film’s producer, Ayman Jamal​, said on Tuesday while the Imams of Christchurch’s two mosques and “some of the victims” had been consulted on script development, more discussion had to take place.

They invited any victims who wanted to share their stories to contact the production team, with MAC confirming it had “agreed to work closely with the producers to facilitate this process of consultation”.

Carl Court/Getty Images Police outside Linwood Mosque following the terror attack in which 51 people were killed. A proposed film about the attacks’ aftermath is causing division in the Muslim community.

But NIYA, which last week launched a petition to shut down the film that now has close to 70,000 signatures, said its own discussions with victims’ families and survivors had indicated “the majority” did not support They Are Us in any form.

NIYA “will not engage in any consultation process either facilitated by MAC or any other organisation,” the group said in a statement.

“Accordingly, we cannot support MAC’s proposed consultations, and hope that MAC will reconsider their stance given that it does not reflect the views and consensus of the victim community who should be at the heart of everything pertaining to the March 15 [2019] terror attacks.”

Supplied Australian actress Rose Byrne is set to play Jacinda Ardern in the film.

An outcry followed Friday’s announcement that a film in development would be presented to potential financiers at next month’s Cannes Film Festival about the week following New Zealand’s deadliest mass murder, in which 51 people were killed.

Kiwi writer-director Andrew Niccol​ claimed “several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy” had been consulted about the film, which is set to star Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern, but members of Christchurch’s Muslim community said they were “blindsided” by news of the film and expressed concern it would elevate Ardern’s story over those of the victims and survivors.

New Zealand producer Philippa Campbell​ has since withdrawn from the film, saying she did not “wish to be involved with a project that is causing such distress”, and on Tuesday Jamal and MAC waded in, saying not enough discussion had taken place and they would strive to do better.

But NIYA derided their joint statement as “disingenuous, performative and a desperate attempt to salvage the project”.

NIYA accused MAC of inconsistent messaging, pointing to an earlier statement, which Stuff reported on Friday, in which its spokesperson Abdigani Ali​ said: “There needs to be a lot of work done in New Zealand in terms of hate speech laws, recognising islamophobia does exist in our society and the institutional prejudice within our government apparatus before a blockbuster film comes out stating that we’ve done a great job here in New Zealand".

”The blindsiding of the victim and wider Muslim community on the production of the They Are Us movie is a direct reflection of the lack of consultation and engagement [the producers] undertook,” the NIYA statement said.

”We hope that resources can instead be put into supporting stories led and told by our victim community from the outset if or when it is appropriate.”