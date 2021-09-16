Warner Bros moves forward with 'The Bodyguard' remake

Variety reports Warner Bros. has tapped Matthew López to pen a reimagining of the 1992 film The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

López is an acclaimed playwright who skyrocketed to fame following the premiere of his play The Inheritance, based on the novel Howards End by E. M. Forster.

The Inheritance earned 10 Tony Award nominations and was called “the most important American play of the century” after its debut in London three years ago.

Lawrence Kasdan, writer of the original film, will serve as producer under his Kasdan Pictures banner, along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

Variety notes Lin has been attached to this project for a decade now, with a wide array of casting rumours for the roles of Rachel Marron and Frank Farmer, ranging from Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth to Cardi B and Channing Tatum. No one is currently linked to the project.

The Bodyguard received two Academy Award nods for Best Original Song with I Have Nothing and Run to You, which were sung by Houston. Both lost to A Whole New World from Aladdin. The Bodyguard soundtrack won Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Female for I Will Always Love You.

The soundtrack has always been more well-received than the film itself, about a former Secret Service agent (Costner) hired to be the bodyguard of a popular actress and singer (Houston) who is dealing with a stalker.