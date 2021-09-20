Someday Stories 2021: A Fracking Tour of Taranaki

A short documentary highlighting an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa’s backyard - the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki. Director: Ethan Alderson-Hughes.

The short documentary, A Fracking Tour of Taranaki, highlights an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa’s backyard – the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki.

Directed by Ethan Alderson-Hughes, the documentary follows Sarah Roberts from Taranaki Energy Watch as she travels the region by car, exploring and showcasing the extent of the fracking industry’s effects on the local community.

“Taranaki’s a beautiful place,” Roberts says, “but it’s got this other side that you don’t really understand until you experience it for yourself, first hand.”

Supplied Taranaki Energy Watch's Sarah Roberts in A Fracking Tour of Taranaki.

While the Government banned new permits for onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration across the country in 2018, onshore exploration in Taranaki was exempt, and continues in the region today.

As fossil fuel exploration continues, Roberts says there are going to be many obstacles to overcome in order for New Zealand to phase out its reliance on oil and gas and reach the government’s target of zero long-lives gases by 2050.

A Fracking Tour of Taranaki

Concept/Director: Ethan Alderson-Hughes

Producers: Jean Bell and Ali Nicholls

Production Mentor: Jim Marbrook

Release: September 20, 2021

Rating: PG

Genre: Documentary

Now in its fifth year, Someday Stories is produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission and in association with Stuff, Māori Television on Demand, and Radio NZ.