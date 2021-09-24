Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in first full Spencer trailer

The film Spencer will hit New Zealand cinemas in January 2022.

The first full trailer for the Jonny Greenwood-soundtracked, Pablo Larraín-directed Spencer–starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has arrived.

“There’s no hope for me, not with them,” Stewart’s Diana says deep into the two-minute glimpse at the highly anticipated entry from NEON and Topic Studios.

Billed as an “imagining of what might have happened” during a key holiday get-together at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Spencer sees Stewart joined in the main cast by Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and Sally Hawkins as Maggie.

The film has already garnered glowing reviews, particularly for Stewart’s performance and Larraín’s direction, and was made an official selection at multiple festivals, including Venice, Toronto, and Telluride.

Back in 2016, Larraín applied his unique lens to the biopic format with a Jackie Kennedy drama starring Natalie Portman. He also helmed Neruda, starring Luis Gnecco as poet Pablo Neruda. And more recently, Larraín directed all eight episodes of the Apple TV+ adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story.

Speaking withVanity Fair earlier this month, Larraín pointed to Stewart’s performance in the excellent Personal Shopper as ultimately inspiring him to send her the script for Spencer.

“She really carried the movie,” he said. “I of course did my work. I directed it. I conducted the orchestra that becomes a movie, but she’s the force of nature.”

Spencer hits US theatres on November 5 and also stars Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Richard Sammel, Stella Gonet, and more. The script was penned by Serenity writer and director Steven Knight.

*Spencer will hit New Zealand cinemas in January 2022