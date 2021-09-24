Animated 'Super Mario Bros' movie casts Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, and more

Chris Pratt is entering the world of Super Mario Bros.

As reported by Deadline, the 42-year-old actor will lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming animated film based on the iconic video game. The news was announced Friday by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who confirmed the movie’s North American release date as well as the stars who were tapped for the project.

Pratt will take on the role of Mario, and Charlie Day will voice his brother, Luigi. The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach, while Jack Black and Seth Rogen will play Bowser and Donkey Kong, respectively. The film will also star Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and comic Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

The flick will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic with a script from Matthew Fogel. Miyamoto will produce the Super Mario Bros alongside Illumination founder Chris Meledandri.

READ MORE:

* Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit Animal Crossing: New Horizons

* Super Mario makes his run at the smartphone market

* Enough 'virtual reality', Nintendo decides to make Mario lifesize with theme parks



“We are collaborating with Chris [Meledandri] and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game,” Miyamoto said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros on the big screen.”

The animated film is expected to hit US theatres on December 21, 2022. An international premiere date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.