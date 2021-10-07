Covid-19 lockdown sees Auckland leg of NZ International Film Festival cancelled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

The Auckland leg of this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival has been canned due to continued Covid-19 restrictions.

With the Government’s announcement on Monday that alert level 3 restrictions would continue for the foreseeable future, gatherings for screenings would not be possible, NZ Film Festival Trust chairwoman Catherine Fitzgerald said.

The board and management had worked tirelessly to assess all possible options, but were unable to find a solution, she said.

“With Auckland in a form of level 3 for some weeks to come, and uncertainty around when capacity limits will be lifted, it is no longer possible for us to go ahead with the Auckland edition of this year’s festival,” she said.

The festival was scheduled to run in Auckland from October 28-November 14.

Organisers had pulled the plug early to try to mitigate any losses venues might incur promoting and presenting the festival in the city, Fitzgerald said.

Cinema seats will be empty in Auckland due to the likelihood of alert level 3 dragging on for weeks.

“We have held out as long as possible but had to make this decision today to be fiscally responsible.”

The festival will continue in the rest of the country, which remains at alert level 2.

Outside Auckland’s boundary, the cap on event capacity has been removed, but there will still be requirements around physical distancing and mask wearing.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government’s “road map” to incrementally reduce lockdown restrictions in Auckland.

Up to 10 people from two different bubbles are now allowed to meet outdoors.

Early childhood centres have also reopened with children in bubbles of 10.

Stuff NZ Film Festival Trust chairwoman Catherine Fitzgerald said it was with heavy hearts the team cancelled the Auckland leg.

It came after more than seven weeks of lockdown in Auckland as the Delta strain of Covid-19 continues to spread.

“These changes are unlikely to contribute to uncontrolled growth in the outbreak,” Ardern said.

“But we will monitor the situation very carefully to give us confidence as we move.”