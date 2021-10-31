'She was my friend': Alec Baldwin breaks cover to talk about prop gun death

US actor Alec Baldwin has for the first time spoken on camera about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

In a video posted on TMZ's website on Sunday, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria appear on camera from Manchester, Vermont, where he and his family are believed to have been since the incident on October 21.

“I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation,” Baldwin told the waiting reporters.

“I've been ordered by the Sheriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't.

"She was my friend," Baldwin said about Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."

"We were a very, very ... well-oiled crew shooting a film together –and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin said he had talked with Hutchins’ husband since her death on October 21.

“The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode,” Baldwin said.

Jim Weber/AP A distraught Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after he was questioned about the shooting.

“We are eagerly awaiting the Sheriff's Department telling us what their investigation has yielded.

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I'm extremely interested in,” Baldwin added.

“But remember, something that I think is important and that is how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America. How many bullets have gone off, nearly all of them without incident.

"It's urgent that you understand I'm not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people's safety on film sets I'm all in favour of and I will co-operate with that in any way that I can.”

The fatal shooting with a prop gun has put a microscope on an often-unseen corner of the film industry, where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions. The film’s director Joel Souza was also wounded when the prop gun went off and is recovering.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said Baldwin had inadvertently fired a "suspected live round".

Andres Leighton/AP A vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The investigation’s attention has focused on Rust’s armourer Gutierrez Reed, 24, who had worked on only one previous feature, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin before he made the fatal shot.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Halls called out “cold gun” to indicate the prop weapon was safe to use but told detectives he did not check all the gun’s chambers.

Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition when they searched the ranch where the movie was being filmed – a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what appeared to be live rounds. Industry experts have said live rounds should never be on set.

Lawyers for Gutierrez Reed on Saturday said she had no idea where the live rounds came from. They blamed the unsafe conditions on the film's producers cutting corners.