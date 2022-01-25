Next Mission: Impossible movies delayed to 2023, 2024

Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome.

It will be another year before a new Mission: Impossible movie hits theatres.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of Mission: Impossible 7 will be pushed from September 19 to July 13, 2023.

Mission: Impossible 8, previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 27, 2024.

It's the latest setback for a pair of blockbusters that have been much-delayed by the pandemic. Shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of Covid-19.

After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded by September 2021.

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," said the film companies in a joint statement.