Lady Gaga says 'hot' sex scene with Salma Hayek was cut from House of Gucci

Lady Gaga’s film House of Gucci was apparently supposed to feature a steamy scene between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma Hayek’s, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a TV psychic.

Unfortunately, the moment didn’t make it to the final film.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga said on January 18, at an MGM Studios House of Gucci UK panel.

She also applauded director Ridley Scott for being open to the idea. “Okay, yeah, director’s cut–who knows. This is a testament to him as a director because he allowed us to go there and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies maybe it gets hot.’”

READ MORE:

* House of Gucci: Ridley Scott's gaga fashion drama is an overlong, unfocused mess

* Why Netflix is a looming threat to traditional cinema at the Oscars

* Lady Gaga says she is a 'masochist' when she acts and reflects on 'unhealthy' process

* I witnessed the real-life drama behind the House of Gucci film

* Lady Gaga reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's criticism over House of Gucci role



Hayek responded, “You think she is kidding.”

It seems that wasn’t the only scene cut from the film. Hayek told Variety last year, “we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie.”

The 55-year-old actress also praised Gaga, calling her “the ultimate professional.” She continued, “We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.”

The film centres on Reggiani, who pays a hitman to kill Maurizio Gucci, her ex-husband who was once at the helm of Gucci.

The cast also features Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, and Jack Huston.