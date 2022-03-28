Oscars 2022: Dune dominates early, Power's awards chances waning (Updating Live)

From Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog to the latest adaptation of Dune and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, these are the movies competing for this year's top gong at the Academy Awards.

All eyes will be on Hollywood this afternoon as the Academy Awards take place for the 94th time.

For Kiwis, most interest sounds the fate of the New Zealand-shot period western The Power of the Dog, which is nominated for 12 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, the latter two offering an opportunity for Dame Jane Campion to add to the Oscar she won in 1994 for The Piano.

However, Power of the Dog's favouritism for the big prize has been waning in recent weeks, with coming-of-age dramedy Coda taking home a number of top bellwether awards, including the Producers Guild Award for Best Film.

The winners of each category will be highlighted in bold, Kiwi nominees are denoted by a ♦ and click on a link to find out what Stuff to Watch thought about a particular movie.

Jae C. Hong/AP Who will be the big winners at the 94th Academy Awards? Keep checking back here for live updates.

Jordan Strauss Ariana DeBose was the winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for West Side Story.

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

♦The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn)

West Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Disney Cruella took out the award for Best costume design.

Best adapted screenplay

Coda (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

♦The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Chris Pizzello Troy Kotsur accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for CODA.

Best supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Best makeup & hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Encanto took out Best Animated Feature at this year's Oscars.

Best animated feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best documentary short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Jordan Strauss Will Billie Eilish be the latest music star to add an Oscar to their collection of awards?

Best original song

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best international feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Supplied Drive My Car took out the award for Best international feature.

Best production design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

♦The Power of the Dog (Grant Major, Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

♦Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sean Walker - Wētā FX)

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Penélope Cruz are all up for Best actress.

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg are among those vying for Best director.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

♦Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story