Oscars 2022: Dune dominates early, Power's awards chances waning (Updating Live)
All eyes will be on Hollywood this afternoon as the Academy Awards take place for the 94th time.
For Kiwis, most interest sounds the fate of the New Zealand-shot period western The Power of the Dog, which is nominated for 12 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, the latter two offering an opportunity for Dame Jane Campion to add to the Oscar she won in 1994 for The Piano.
However, Power of the Dog's favouritism for the big prize has been waning in recent weeks, with coming-of-age dramedy Coda taking home a number of top bellwether awards, including the Producers Guild Award for Best Film.
Keep following us here, or on our live blog, for all the action, as the drama unfolds and the gongs are handed out from 1pm (New Zealand Time). The winners of each category will be highlighted in bold, Kiwi nominees are denoted by a ♦ and click on a link to find out what Stuff to Watch thought about a particular movie.
Best supporting actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best costume design
West Side Story
Best sound
Belfast
Dune
♦The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn)
West Side Story
Best original score
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Best adapted screenplay
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
♦The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best original screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Best animated short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best live action short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best supporting actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best makeup & hairstyling
Cruella
Dune
Best animated feature
Encanto
Best documentary feature
Ascension
Flee
Writing With Fire
Best documentary short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best original song
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Best cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best international feature
Drive My Car
Flee
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
♦The Power of the Dog (Grant Major, Amber Richards)
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best visual effects
Dune
♦Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sean Walker - Wētā FX)
No Time to Die
Best actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
♦Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story