Jane Campion wins best director Oscar

One out of 12 ain’t bad. When it comes to the Oscars, you’re top drawer just for being nominated for an Academy Award.

Kiwi filmmaker Dame Jane Campion won the best director gong at Monday’s 94th Academy Awards but lost out on 11 – including best picture – at a ceremony that involved a punch up amid the usual array of high fashion and long speeches.

Holding the long coveted gold statue, Campion, 67, gave “big love” to her fellow nominees saying: “It could have been any of you.”

“Kia ora, kia ora Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia,” she began her acceptance speech.

Getty Images Jane Campion backstage at the Oscars, moments after winning the best director award.

“I love directing because it's a deep dive into story yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is, I am not alone.

“I worked with actors I move to call my friends. They met the challenge of the story with the depth of their gifts,” she said, name-checking Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

She thanked her whole family, with special mention to her partner Toni and her daughter Alice.

“You gave me so much love and encouragement, and you made it fun.

“It would be impossible without the man I never met, Thomas Savage, who wrote about cruelty, wanting the opposite – kindness,” she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heaped praise on Campion following the win.

"It's just phenomenal, it speaks to her skill and talent," Ardern said.

Chris Pizzello Jane Campion accepts the award for best director for "The Power of the Dog" at the Oscars.

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) staff were in Hollywood looking to leverage off the "wonderful success" of Campion, she added.

"Thank you once again for putting New Zealand on the world stage and displaying just how beautiful our country is with her talent, skills and storytelling."

Winning best director was “an incredible achievement”, said NZFC boss David Strong.

“Just being nominated for 12 Oscars is an incredible achievement for her, for the film, for everyone who worked on it.”

It’s a win for Aotearoa as well as Campion, he said.

“To hear her start her acceptance speech with ‘kia ora’ and to mention New Zealand shines the spotlight on our country, which has been shone on throughout the world over the past several months with the film.”

People know we are a great filmmaking country, he says.

“We are a great destination for filmmaking. People like coming down to shoot films with us. We have great crew and locations.”

After raising a glass with Campion at an Oscars after-party, Strong said he would be having a week of back-to-back meetings with studios to promote New Zealand and talk about bringing some projects to our shores.

Around 650 people worked on The Power of the Dog. Having the film made here injected $28 million into the economy, saving some industries associated with the film at a time many would have folded under the weight of Covid restrictions.

Speaking from Wellington, Anna Campion said her sister was a “warrior queen”, referring to her determination to complete the film in such difficult times.

“Jane deserved [the Oscar]. It was such a huge, courageous battle to keep it going through the coronorvirus with many of the main actors having gone home before the end of filming.”

Campion had confided in Anna saying, “There’s a joy in having done it… [but] if I never see it realised, I'll have to live with that.”

The “star power” of our screen industry was burning a little brighter after Campion’s Oscar win today, said Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni.

“The cast and crew have ensured the spotlight is fixed on this country as a premier film destination.”

The NZFC was on the ground in L.A. pitching to senior executives from major studios, production companies and streaming services, with a message that New Zealand is open for a business, she said.

Earlier on Monday, The Power of the Dog lost out on the coveted best film Oscar to CODA, the film which also beat Campion’s film for the best adapted screenplay, which went to CODA’s Sian Heder.

Campion had been up for the award having adapted the film from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

The film lost out on a gold statue for best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch which went to Will Smith for his role in King Richard.

It also missed out on best supporting actor (Jesse Plemons) best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), best sound (Richard Flynn) and cinematography (Ari Wegner).

It lost out on best original score, written by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.

Grant Major, who was up for best production design along with Amber Richards for set decoration, lost out to Dune’s Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos.

Dune and CODA scooped The Power of the Dog on each category.

Wētā FX's Sean Walker lost out on an Oscar for best visual effects for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Dune.

Campion’s film had already bagged a clutch of awards in the weeks leading up to the Oscars, including best director and best picture at the Critics Choice Awards, best director at the Baftas and Director’s Guild of America. She also took the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival. In Cannes she received the Lumière Prize, dubbed the ‘Nobel Prize for Cinema’.