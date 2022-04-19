Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman wields the hammer in first look at Taika Waititi's new Thor

Marvel fans have got their first glimpse of Māori director Taika Waititi’s first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The fourth film in the Thor series follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, who has left earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy following the fall of Asgard.

Supplied After time out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman returns in the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends on a cliffhanger, revealing the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the Marvel cinematic universe, as the new hammer-wielding Mighty Thor.

The clip begins by showing Hemsworth’s Thor, together with Chris Pratt, Pom​ Klementieff​, Dave Bautista​, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Waititi also returns in the film, as rock gladiator Korg, along with former MCU star Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie.

The teaser is set to Guns N’ Roses 1988 hit rock single ‘Sweet Child ‘O Mine’, with a voiceover from Thor explaining he is on a mission of self-discovery.

“These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace,” he says. “Now I need to figure out exactly who I am.”