Marvel fans welcome Thor into gay superhero community

The new teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has many fans convinced Chris Hemsworth’s titular character is a member of the gay superhero community.

Released on Tuesday, the teaser for Māori director Taika Waititi’s upcoming new Marvel film has quickly racked up nearly 15 million views, and includes a flirtatious exchange between the God of Thunder and Chris Pratt’s character Star-Lord, that has set the internet alight.

“Remember what I told you,” Star-Lord, aka Peter Jason Quill, says while addressing Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, adding: “If you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love.”

Thor immediately sticks his head into the shot, directly in front of Star-Lord, seemingly hoping the sentiment is aimed directly at him, before Quill appears to shut him down, saying: “Not me.”

Thor then lets out an awkward chuckle and replies: “What? Just listening.”

The social media reaction was swift with many fans celebrating Thor as a newly-confirmed gay member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“THOR IS GAY!!!!!!!! WE WON,” exclaimed one Twitter user.

Plenty of others agreed with another fan writing: “Taika waititi gets hold of the pen and suddenly thor’s gay now. Incredible.”

“Thor love and thunder? more like thor and the lgbt community,” added another.

Some viewers seemed bemused by the fuss, with another Twitter user noting: “There is no way Thor is thousands of years old and you don’t think he ain’t ever been a lil gay.”

Others took delight in suggesting the scene may have been awkward for Pratt, who was called out by Elliott Page in 2019 for attending an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong Church. Pratt responded by saying “nothing could be further from the truth”.

Waititi also returns in the new Thor film, as rock gladiator Korg - a canonically gay character from the Marvel comics - while Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie is bisexual.

The Thor teaser also comes after Waititi and fellow Kiwi comic actor Rhys Darby formed a gay pirate couple in the HBO series Our Flag Means Death.

Waititi put an end to any speculation over the nature of the pair's relationship when he took to social media to spell things out for viewers.

“I'm very proud of this romantic comedy we made,” he wrote in an Instagram post that also featured the gay pride flag emoji.

“Very proud. It's not "bromantic", it's ROMANTIC. If you hate this show, don't worry, I still love you. And I hope you begin to understand the many layers that love can encompass. Love is love, baby.”