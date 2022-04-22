Bill Murray involved in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ complaint that halted production on Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal

Searchlight Pictures announced this week that production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal had been suspended. On Thursday, Deadline reported that Bill Murray’s alleged inappropriate behaviour is to blame.

An investigation has since been launched, and it’s not clear when filming is set to continue. The film also stars Seth Rogen, who along with Ansari, was not a part of the original complaint.

Ansari is starring, writing, and directing the film, which is an adaptation of Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Along with Rogen and Murray, the cast also includes Keke Palmer. The movie was already halfway through shooting when the decision to suspend the project was made.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time," read a letter addressed to the cast and crew earlier this week, per Deadline.

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.”

Searchlight Pictures originally intended to release the film next year, although the suspension could impact the release date. It’s also not clear if the complaint will impact Murray’s involvement.