Director brings world premiere of first feature film, Northspur, home to Marlborough

Blenheim is set to get the red-carpet treatment later this year when local director Aaron Falvey hosts the world premiere of his debut feature film Northspur.

And already on the guest list, and returning to the region just for the special night, are some of the film’s Kiwi cast members, including Josh McKenzie, Delaney Tabron, and Michael Hurst, of Hercules fame.

Falvey said he felt it was important to hold the premiere in his hometown for a number of reasons, not least so that he could give back to the local community. Plus “98% of it was shot in Marlborough”.

“It really was a community film project. We had many people who volunteered their skills for free because they believed in the project, and that’s really quite humbling. I don’t think the film could have been made without the support from the community,” Falvey said.

“I was born and bred here, so it means a lot to me to have it in my hometown, and it means people who contributed to the film don’t have to travel to Auckland or overseas to attend the world premiere.”

Falvey said he also wanted to showcase Marlborough to the world as a great place to shoot films.

“I also want to bring a bit of attention to the region as there’s a lot of things going off here. We’re very fortunate to have such diverse locations. It’s one hour to the beach, and an hour to the mountains and that’s very advantageous to many production crews,” Falvey said.

SUPPLIED Northspur’s Nelson-based writer Justin Eade, left, and Marlborough’s Aaron Falvey. Eade said he hoped this was just the start of long and successful film career working in “collaborative partnership” with Falvey.

Written by Nelson-based screenwriter and producer Justin Eade, Northspur tells the story of a man's struggle to save his wife in a post-apocalyptic New Zealand.

Falvey said the movie would have exclusive digital screening rights in the United States after being picked up by Lionsgate Films, an American film production and distribution studio behind such hits as The Hunger Games series.

“To get the North American deal was more than we could ever have imagined. It’s very humbling, and is an historic moment for us. We’re pretty stoked about it,” Falvey said.

Falvey said him and Eade went through 32 different drafts of the script until they got it right.

“Justin’s an incredible writer. I’ve been lucky to have someone with his experience to help me out,” Falvey said.

Eade said it was a “long development process, going over and over the script”, but it was worth it as a high-calibre script helped attract high-calibre cast and crew.

Supplied Josh McKenzie said he found Marlborough’s community spirit “inspiring”.

“It’s one thing having a good script, but if you don’t have actors and crew who can carry it, and perform it, then it’s not worth it.”

Speaking of lead Kiwi actors Josh McKenzie and Delaney Tabron, who play husband and wife Kellan and Melinda in the film, Eade said he couldn’t have been happier with their portrayals of the characters.

“They were just awesome. They were just right for the job, and there were really strong performances from both of them,” Eade said.

Filthy Rich star McKenzie, currently in Melbourne, said he was “absolutely” looking forward to returning to Marlborough for the premiere, and said the scenery and community spirit in the region were the highlights of his time here.

Aaron Falvey/Marlborough Express L.A-based Kiwi actor Delaney Tabron said kayaking at Lochmara Bay was “magical”.

“(I’d take) any excuse to get back to the area. There’s a type of light that I think you only really get in that part of the world, that made the early rises and late nights all worth it.

“Thankfully, we were shooting at beautiful locations, so it felt like I was always exploring the area.

“And the people. Working with a lot of locals, some of which were volunteering. The community mentality of the area was really inspiring,” McKenzie said.

Los Angeles-based Tabron said she enjoyed her time filming in Marlborough as it seemed a world away from the hustle and bustle of life in California.

“Marlborough is beautiful. It is such a peaceful, tranquil part of the country and the perfect antidote to the chaos and busy insanity of Los Angeles.

“The locations were incredible. We filmed in some remote places, and I had no cell service, which is great for an actor. There were no outside distractions, and I could get completely lost in the world of Northspur,” Tabron said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Josh McKenzie, left, Aaron Falvey, centre, and Marshall Napier on the Marlborough set of apocalyptic action-thriller Northspur.

Tabron said that despite her busy shooting schedule, she was able to get out and explore the region with her fellow cast and crew, from kayaking in the Sounds to sampling Marlborough’s local brews.

“I was on a lot of night shoots for Northspur. Running around the forest in a satin nightie in the middle of the night. The silver lining was that I had days free to explore Marlborough.

“Michael Hurst and I explored Sir Peter Jackson's Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre and the local artisan breweries. It was a beautiful and unexpected day to be schooled by Michael about craft beer, Shakespeare and heritage planes.

“The cast and crew also spent a day at Lochmara in Queen Charlotte Sound. We had lunch and jumped into kayaks. While paddling around the idyllic bay, the sky opened up, and the hugest downpour of rain completely soaked us all to the bone. It was absolutely magical,” Tabron said.

Lionsgate The world premiere of Northspur is to be held at Blenheim’s Event Cinema on September 1, 2022, with the entire complex booked out for simultaneous viewing for the public on multiple screens.

Falvey said the film was a five-year project, which included two years of planning, roughly a month of shooting, and a further two-and-a-half years post-production and editing.

“It’s been a long journey, and a very steep learning curve. There’s been a lot of obstacles in our way.

“But to have finished our first feature film, and have it premiered in Blenheim is really quite humbling,” Falvey said.

