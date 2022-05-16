New youth film festival hopes to inspire NZ's young movie-makers

These are the movies from the past two decades that have left a big impression on me.

The bright lights from the world of film are set to be placed on the youth of Aotearoa.

The New Zealand Youth Film Festival, the brainchild of AUT business and communication studies student Ryan Chow, is calling for entries.

Chow originally hails from Canada and said he wanted to give back what he’d got from the New Zealand student experience.

“What I’ve seen from studying so far is there aren’t many festivals that support students and young people in Aotearoa,” he said.

“For instance, there is the 48 Hour Film Festival, but that limits young people to just 48 hours.”

New Zealand Youth Film Festival/Supplied New Zealand Youth Film Festival submissions are now open

“I also felt as if there was a good opportunity here to essentially get a spotlight shone upon young people’s work and inspire them in the process,” he said.

Chow said there weren't many film events that specifically targeted young people.

“There certainly are film festivals like the International Film Festival and Show Me Shorts, but they target professional filmmakers. I think it’s also super important we take care of our youth because they’re our next generation,” he said.

Anthem/Supplied Chow wants to give back as much as he’s got from the New Zealand student experience by turning his creative passion to his latest venture.

“The New Zealand film industry is actually quite famous around the world, but a lot of youth don’t have a strong path [into the industry].”

The festival is free to enter and open to people aged 15-24 years old around the country.

The festival will be hosted by a new university every year, with this year’s event being held at Auckland University of Technology in December.

The festival is now open for submissions, with finalists being decided in November by a judging panel which currently being formed.

Getty Images Chow says New Zealand’s film industry is recognised internationally, but more emphasis needs to be placed on younger filmmakers. (File photo)

However, Chow said he wanted the New Zealand Youth Film Festival to be more than an awards ceremony.

“We’re working on events for nominees, including a days worth of tours around Auckland’s film studios and facilities, so people can experience what a live film shoot looks like in a professional space,” he said.

“My ultimate goal is to make this something that young people look forward to every year, and continue to raise the bar on the previous year, and make a better creation each time.”

More information on the festival can be found here.