Topless woman crashes Cannes Film Festival in protest for Ukraine

A topless woman reportedly crashed Cannes Film Festival on Saturday to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine.

The BBC reported the protester ran on to the red carpet after stripping off her gown to reveal the words "stop raping us" painted on her body, along with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Supplied A topless woman is led away by security after she ran on to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine.

The unidentified woman managed to escape notice on the red carpet stairs, where she disrobed before running back in front of the media throng and photographers.

Video of the incident showed security eventually restrained the woman and covered her with a coat.

The protest comes as Ukrainian authorities have said they are investigating allegations of women being raped by Russian forces during their occupation of parts of the country.

Horrific accounts of rape and sexual violence against women in Ukraine continue to emerge amid the war with Russia.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation.