David Farrier's new documentary Mister Organ will premier Fantastic Fest

A new documentary by Kiwi journalist David Farrier exploring “psychological warfare” will get a world premier at the renowned Fantastic Fest in Texas.

Mister Organ follows Farrier as he investigates a spate of car clamping in his neighbourhood, with the perpetrator revealing himself to be Michael Organ, of Auckland’s Bashford Antiques.

The notorious high-end antique store made headlines in 2016 when the owners began clamping cars parked outside the store.

Farrier documented his experience with Bashford Antiques and Michael Organ in a series of articles for The Spinoff in 2016.

Mister Organ will open in New Zealand cinemas on November 10.

The largest genre film festival in the US, Fantastic Fest is held in Austin, Texas, and has previously featured blockbuster films John Wick and Zombieland.

Farrier’s first film Tickled was featured at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in Utah, USA, and picked up rave reviews from critics.

This will be Farrier’s first directorial project since his Dark Tourist Netflix series, released in 2018.