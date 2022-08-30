Natalie Portman TV series halts production after threats of violence, extortion

The filming of new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake has been suspended after locals threatened to shoot someone on the Baltimore set.

According to a statement from Baltimore Police and reported in the Los Angeles Times, the locals confronted producers on Friday, saying they would come back and shoot someone if they didn’t stop filming at that location.

However, Endeavour Content, the studio behind the production, clarified in a statement on Sunday that two men with a gun confronted a driver in the crew, and that the incident occurred before the rest of the cast and crew were on set, reports The Times.

The aggressors reportedly said they would allow production to continue if the producers paid $50,000, reported local news outlet The Baltimore Banner, which also referred to the “locals” as drug dealers.

A police spokesperson said the leaders of the production “decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot” until they found another location.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Filming has been suspended on the set of a new TV series starring Natalie Portman.

The studio said it is working with the police department, “as the investigation is ongoing”.

Lady in the Lake, which stars Oscar winner Natalie Portman, is adapted from a novel by Laura Lippman, a longtime Baltimore resident. Portman plays an investigative journalist who clashes with an African-American activist (Moses Ingram) fighting for social justice in 1960s Baltimore.