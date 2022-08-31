Harry Styles, Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde in the year’s biggest celeb drama

If you spend any time on the internet, there’s a good chance you’ve recently seen a strange video of a sweaty Olivia Wilde in her car this week. But if you spend a healthy amount of time on the internet, you probably have no idea what it relates to, what she’s talking about – or why it’s causing people to lose their minds.

The video is actually just one part of a protracted and multi-faceted drama around an upcoming film which involves Wilde, celebrities including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Shia LaBeouf, allegations of abusive behaviour, sex on screen, feminist filmmaking, on-set romance and the dissolution of a marriage.

Please. Start at the beginning.

The film this all relates to is Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. It’s Olivia Wilde’s second film as director, after the 2019 teen comedy Booksmart. Pugh plays a 1950s housewife who begins to worry that her husband’s “glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets”.

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast as the husband, but parted ways with the production in September 2020. Though his departure was originally put down to a “scheduling conflict”, it was later reported that Wilde fired him from the film due to poor behaviour.

READ MORE:

* See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh cozy up in bed in Don’t Worry Darling sneak peek

* See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's steamy makeout session in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

* Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance makes perfect sense

* Olivia Wilde details her 'no a--holes' on set policy after Shia LaBeouf firing



One source close to the film told Variety that LaBeouf was “not an easy guy to work with” and ultimately “off-putting” to those associated with the project. Last week, in a cover interview with that same publication, Wilde doubled down on that line.

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” she said. “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy.”

What’s the go with Shia LaBeouf again? Hasn’t he been involved in a few controversies?

He sure has. LaBeouf has been involved in a number of incidents over the years including public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, but in September 2020 concerns over his behaviour grew as his ex-girlfriend, the musician FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress.

Getty Images Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde were in a disagreement over the reason behind why LaBeouf is no longer starring in the upcoming film, Dont Worry Darling.

LaBeouf denies many of the allegations, though he did tell The New York Times, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years”. The case is set to be heard next year.

So, what was the video of Olivia Wilde in her car about? Why is that important?

The video is a message that Wilde allegedly sent to LaBeouf in August 2020, asking him to return to the production.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet – and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” Wilde said.

She also alluded to tensions between LaBeouf and Florence Pugh saying, “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo” and suggested they may be able to “make peace” if Pugh “really commits [and] really puts her mind and heart into it”.

Getty Images It's speculated that there's tension between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh due to Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles.

LaBeouf sent this clip, along with a number of similar text exchanges with the director, to Variety last week as proof that – counter to Wilde’s version of events – he was not fired from the production, and instead chose to walk away.

Oh boy. And what does Florence Pugh have to say about all this?

Pugh has kept quiet through not just this latest controversy, but almost the entire press circuit for the movie. She’s barely posted about the film on social media, instead opting to spruik other projects, and there are unconfirmed reports she will be doing just one red carpet and press conference (at the Venice Film Festival) – far fewer media appearances than a lead actress would ordinarily do for a film like this.

This could have something to do with a long string of rumours, spread by celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, that Pugh and Wilde haven’t got along during the production. Through this account and also Page Six, anonymous sources have claimed Pugh had an issue with Wilde and Styles being “all over each other” on set.

There are also allegations the pair started dating before the director’s split from her husband, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. That’s all wild speculation – and Wilde has called the supposed affair “a false narrative”.

AP Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the dramas surrounding the film Donât Worry Darling.

It’s possible, however, that Pugh has a problem with how the film’s been promoted. In a rare interview, with Harpers Bazaar, the actress indicated she didn’t want the film “reduced to [its] sex scenes” (which were heavily promoted in the first trailer).

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” Pugh said. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that.”

Wilde, on the other hand, has taken a different approach – celebrating the way the film prioritises female pleasure.

Wait. Back up. I forgot Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were dating. Did they meet while filming this movie?

Yep! Don’t Worry Darling has been publicly enmeshed with the stars’ personal lives right from the beginning.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Remember back in April when Wilde was served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon? That was one of the very first promotional events for this film.

But how is everyone feeling now? Should we ... be excited about the movie?

The only hype around the movie itself is that Harry Styles’ accent seems godawful. So, that’s not exactly a glowing endorsement. But there will surely be curiosity when it premieres at Venice Film Festival next week, and gets its Australian release on October 6.

For now, the main feeling is a hefty outpouring of internet hatred towards Olivia Wilde. She’s being criticised for her apparent lie around LaBeouf being fired and also the way she privately discussed Florence Pugh – which seems to run counter to her recently stated feminist principles.

It’s all leading to an interesting discussion about the way alleged abusers are treated in Hollywood, the way women are treated by the public (especially those who’ve had relationships with one of the most beloved men in TV and the most lusted after musician on the planet), and the use and power of celebrity gossip.

But, if you’re just here for the drama, there will no doubt be more after the film’s first (and only?) full cast press conference next week.