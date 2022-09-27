Don't Worry Darling: 40 crew members speak out about Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh feud

Forty members of the crew and production team of Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde film that has been the subject of rumours of drama and feuds throughout September, have released a statement disputing the “absurd gossip”.

The statement was received by Deadline in direct response to a recent report from Vulture, alleging a behind-the-scenes “screaming match” between Wilde and female lead Florence Pugh during production in 2021.

Warner bros/AP Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling. Crew members have denied allegations of an on-set “screaming match”.

The 40 crew members involved in the film – which also stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine – called the recent allegations of on-set fighting “completely false”.

“Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production,” the statement reads.

“She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.”

READ MORE:

* Harry Styles and Florence Pugh turn up the heat in Don't Worry Darling trailer

* Olivia Wilde receives Jason Sudeikis’ custody papers onstage at CinemaCon

* See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh cozy up in bed in Don’t Worry Darling sneak peek



Despite receiving below average ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the film, which is released in New Zealand on October 5, has been making headlines over alleged rumours around the show’s stars for weeks.

Earlier in September, singer-turned-actor, Styles was the star of a viral video which appeared to show him spitting on co-star Chris Pine.

Both Pine and Styles denied the #spitgate allegations.

Rumours of behind the scene feuding between Wilde and Pugh also began in early September, when it was announced Pugh planned to miss the press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival.

“We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We’re also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen,” the statement continued.

The signatures on the statement included the lighting technician, executive producer, location manager and costume designer.