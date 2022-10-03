Blonde: Emily Ratajkowski slams new Marilyn Monroe movie for 'fetishising female pain' after cheating scandal

Blonde is now available to stream on Netflix.

Emily Ratajkowski has called out the new Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde for "fetishising female pain".

In a recent TikTok, the actress and model said that though she is yet to see the film, she is unhappy with the late icon's portrayal.

"I'm not surprised to hear that it's yet another movie fetishising female pain, even in death," the 31-year-old said in the clip.

"We love to fetishise female pain… We obsess over dead girls and serial killers," Ratajkowski added, drawing comparisons to the likes of Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and Princess Diana, all women who have faced tragedy in their lives.

Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas, Blonde has been﻿ heavily criticised upon release for it's "oversexualised" interpretation of Marilyn Monroe's life.

"As women – I mean, I can say for myself for sure – but I've learned how to fetishise my own pain and my own hurt in my life, so that (it) feels like something that can be tended to, that's kind of sexy, to be a 'f.....d up girl'," says Ratajkowski.

"I think we do that in many, many different ways. But I want that to change.

"I was thinking about it and you know what's kind of hard to fetishise? Anger... Anger is hard to fetishise"﻿ the My Body author explained, bringing up a "proposal" for her viewers.

"I think we all need to be a little more p.....d off," she said, "I'm gonna be in my b...h era... I think we should all be in our b...h era."

"I'm gonna be p....d off when I see this movie, I already know it, but (it's) nothing new..." she predicted, "I'm just gonna get angry”.

Lead actress Ana de Armas addressed﻿ these concerns before the film even released, saying that "Andrew (Dominik, the director) shows pain and nudity and vulnerability and he doesn't sugar-coat it. I've been told by people, 'Oh my gosh this scene is so long!' And I think, 'Well, yes, and now you can imagine what she was feeling.'

"Yes, there are scenes that are hard to watch. But I don't think this movie has anything sensational or exploitative or gratuitous in it. In many of the scenes people are talking about, you don't actually see anything. You just know what is happening and that it's coming from a place of zero love," she told Another Magazine

"I do think the audience will feel uncomfortable – because she is uncomfortable. When she feels dirty, you feel that the scene is dirty. It's all in the way it makes you feel."

