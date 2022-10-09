Show Me Shorts: The big little film festival with AI sex robots, magic portals and family-friendly films

They say that the short story is a love affair, and the novel is a marriage – what, then, is the difference between short film and cinema?

Mark Prebble and Gina Dellabarca, Show Me Short’s film festival directors, have the answers.

“Come in late and leave early makes for a really successful short film – you don’t need all the backstory!” explains Dellabarca.

Good things come in small packages, and the Show Me Shorts Film Festival is proof of that: New Zealand’s leading short film festival kicks off nationally this month, with a hive of genre-smashing, pulse-pounding, boundary-breaking hits, from 27 different countries.

Supplied Rose Byrne stars in Shark, written by Animal Kingdom’s David Michôd.

Show Me Shorts has previously showcased now-iconic short films Taika Waititi’s Oscar-nominated Two Cars, One Night, and 2012’s Oscar-winning Stutterer.

The festival’s variety showcases LGBTQI+, documentary, animation, and New Zealand cinema – the latter, especially, seems to be making new strides.

“Our position in the world has infiltrated the Kiwi psyche – that taps into the way we tell stories around the dinner table, and at parties, and to our tamariki,” explains Dellabarca, “it’s part of who we are.”

A softer touch was needed for this year’s edition, after feedback from previous audiences who found the New Zealand films “too upsetting” according to Dellabarca.

“We balance those out with other lighter content, so audiences don't come away from the festival feeling too depressed.”

The festival’s 2022 edition also contends with the realities of a year spent in lockdown – a seismic shift that has shaped this year’s storytelling.

“It’s a real testament to the creativity of filmmakers who are able to finish their work during a pandemic,” says Prebble.

The festival is renowned for producing unique gems some of which convinced Prebble and Dellabarca that we are quite literally living in the future.

“One film – “My A.I. Lover” – I didn’t realise until part way through was a documentary!” says Dellabarca.

“It’s about three different women who fall in love with an AI, who have deep, romantic relationships with this AI. It made me realise that we are already living in the future. It’s already happening.”

Supplied Sons of the Crezent, a 10-minute New Zealand short showcasing spoken word and dance, is in this year’s festival.

After a decade working in the industry, Dellabarca and Prebble’s roles in festival curation have reframed their perspective on film, and the world, in general.

“One of the lovely things about how you experience films in this format is there will be films from a social perspective you’re not familiar with,” explains Prebble.

The decision process for each festival is an intensive one – this year’s festival welcomed the largest pool submissions yet, with 2194 entries to consider – but, to the festival’s directors, it’s almost instantly obvious when they’re onto a winner.

“It’s very clear when we’re watching stuff on the faces of my team, they can’t take their eyes off it,” says Dellabarca.

“There are emotional reactions happening on their faces, that’s when I know it’s gonna be a good one.”

Prebble explains that the festival has a “really strong whanau-friendly section”, which he brings his kids to every year.

The little critics are sometimes the best, if not the quietest, judges of quality.

“Every time you’re in the audience with kids they're very vocal, they'll up and roar at the ones they love, they'll argue during ones they don't like, and immediately start chatting about them afterwards,” Prebble says.

Supplied In August, a film showing in Show Me Shorts 2022.

The festival’s stories promise to linger with you long after the credits roll.

“This three minute-film – Come With Me – really stayed with me. It’s about a portal that opens up in someone’s lounge, and a couple having a boring evening have to decide whether to go into it.

“It really stayed with me because it’s a response to Covid – what can we make in one room, and come up with a creative story with lots of conflict and pathos.”

There are 13 categories of short films to view during the Show me Shorts festival, screening at 36 cinemas and community venues around NZ from October 7 to 30. For the full programme including dates, locations and booking info visit showmeshorts.co.nz.