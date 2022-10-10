Tom Cruise will shoot his next film in space

From an under-rated Scorsese cracker to a partly Kiwi-shot actioner, these offer a guaranteed good time with one of the biggest box-office draws of all-time.

Actor Tom Cruise is heading into space for his next film, although no other details are known about the release.

Known for his iconic action films, including Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible, rumours of Cruise’s space ambitions were first published by Deadline in 2020.

Gareth Cattermole Tom Cruise is apparently shooting a new film in outer space.

Cruise’s long-time collaborator, Edge of Tomorrow and American Made director Doug Liman, is said to be writing the script for this project.

In an interview with BBC on Thursday, Universal Pictures boss Donna Langley confirmed it was all underway.

Langley says the film, which is currently unnamed, will be set on Earth, however Cruise’s character “needs to go up to space to save the day”.

She hopes this venture will make Cruise "the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station".

However, a Russian film crew has already taken to the cosmos for their box-office ambitions, according to CNN. In 2021, director Klim Shipenko shot The Challenge at the International Space Station, making it the first feature-length fictional film shot in space by professionals.