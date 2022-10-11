Watch the Back to the Future reunion of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd that melted everyone's hearts

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd embraced and addressed a crowd to a standing ovation at the film’s New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, with fans erupting on social media over the reunion.

One Twitter video of their embrace reached 7 million views.

The sci-fi landmark film was released 37 years ago, and the pair, who starred as time-travelling student Marty McFly and eccentric scientist Doc Brown, spoke about the film’s lasting impact for their panel.

“From the first scene it was there – the chemistry was alive, and it remained that way for three movies!” Lloyd said.

“Chris is funny, even when he’s not doing anything,” Fox said in reply.

Screengrab/Supplied Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox at New York Comic Con.

READ MORE:

* Caitlyn Jenner is returning to TV–But it’s not another reality series

* Back To The Future legend Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe

* This surprise live-action Rick and Morty clip will blow your mind



Fox told the crowd that Lloyd had supported him since his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis at the age of 29.

"People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too,” Fox told the crowd.

"It's not about what I have, it's about what you've given me: a voice to ... help people."

Fox praised his co-star at length: "All I had to do was just react, just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it ... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

Supplied Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in 1985’s original Back to the Future

At the beginning of their panel, Fox embraced Lloyd and leaned against him, as the crowd clapped loudly.

Lloyd recalled how Fox was brought in six weeks into the shoot by director Robert Zemeckis, replacing the original actor, Eric Stoltz.

"The announcement - at 1 o'clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks - was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty, and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael," Lloyd said. "I felt that I barely made it through the [first] six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again?!"

But, of their first meeting, Lloyd said “there was immediate chemistry.”

Lloyd, 83, shared a photo of the duo on his Instagram Stories, with the caption: “Thank you @newyorkcomiccon you were wonderful.”