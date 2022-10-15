The saga of Swept Away, Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s nightmarish holiday romance

In November 2002, the filmmaker Guy Ritchie addressed the Oxford Union. It was a packed audience and Ritchie was on good form, enjoying joshing with the students and making irreverent jokes.

One brave undergraduate asked him whether Swept Away, the film that he had recently made with his then-wife Madonna, was going to be released in British cinemas. His answer was succinct. “It won’t be released here – because it’s s....”

Amidst gales of laughter, he elaborated.

“The idea was that the wife and I would make some sassy little art movie, but we got the s... kicked out of us. It broke records in America. It must be the first film to make front page news with a review. I think 21 papers in America ran a story on how appalling it was ... But I've got to say I still think it's a good film. I'm left shaking my head.”

Earlier that year, things had looked very different. The combination of Ritchie, then riding high off the dual successes of his debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and its follow-up Snatch, and Madonna, then probably the most famous woman in the world, was, theoretically, an intoxicating one.

The two had married in December 2000, after she had given birth to their son Rocco the previous August, and they were one of the most discussed and photographed couples in the world, even if some of their (very public) private life raised eyebrows: the rigorously un-PC comedian Bernard Manning was hired to perform for the two of them at a party, and Madonna was seen around London wearing tweed and speaking in a bizarre faux-English accent.

Their first collaboration was the 2001 music video for her single What It Feels Like For A Girl. Ritchie commented that “creatively, we like the same sort of things, so it just makes sense”, while his wife said that “it’s ironic because Guy's such a macho man, and his movies are so testosterone-driven, but I asked him a long time ago what song on the album he responded to the most, and that's the one.”

Supplied 'We dislike her intensely and thoroughly': Madonna in Swept Away.

The clip was, however, quintessential Ritchie, returning to the high-velocity comic capers of his first films, featuring Madonna as a “nihilistic pissed-off chick” on a killing spree in Los Angeles. It was felt to be far too violent to be shown on MTV or VH1, and it joined the panoply of controversial music videos that the singer had been associated with. She, struggling to keep her tongue in her cheek, commented that “[my intention was to] make people ask questions and open dialogues.”

Yet Madonna and Ritchie soon had a grander plan in mind for their first feature together. After she completed her Drowned World concerts in 2001 – the highest-grossing tour by a solo artist of the year – she headed to Malta and Sardinia that autumn to begin work on Swept Away.

The film, written and directed by Ritchie, was a remake of Linda Wertmüller’s 1974 comedy-drama about a wealthy woman who is stranded on a desert island with a communist deckhand and who finds her superficial values and arrogance overturned by his working-class machismo.

Wertmüller’s film attracted excellent reviews on its release, and won the National Board of Review’s award for Best Foreign Film, but there were also murmurings that its sexual politics were deeply problematic: the pretext that it was a parable about class warfare did not excuse the film suggesting that all that an uptight, spoilt woman needed to bring her down to earth was the threat of rape.

Nonetheless, Madonna and Ritchie watched the film together, and, as they revealed to the New York Times in an oddly tense 2002 interview, it was Ritchie’s idea to remake it, although Madonna (by now calling herself Mrs Ritchie, which she believed was “more intimate than her given name”) suggested that the project had been suggested to them both.

NZPA/More Images. Madonna and her then-husband Guy Ritchie in 2006.

She was cast in the role originated by Mariangela Melato in Wertmüller’s film, and cast opposite her was the Italian actor Adriano Giannini: the son of Giancarlo Giannini, who played the male lead in the original.

Madonna admitted that she had casting approval over her co-star, saying “I'm sure if I would have said, 'Eeeewww, no way, he's gross,' I'm pretty sure my husband wouldn't have cast him.” Giannini was therefore placed under near-intolerable pressure for a young actor, although Madonna commented of him that “he may have been nervous, but he never acted it. He was really gracious and had a good sense of humour about it all.”

Yet the reason why the film attracted a vast amount of attention from its inception was not because of any residual respect – or contempt – for the original, or even the anticipation of Ritchie following up two swaggeringly macho crime comedies with a romance. Instead, it was believed that it would offer a meta-commentary on their relationship, although it was something of a stretch to compare Ritchie – whose stepfather is Sir Michael Leighton, 11th Baronet of Loton Park – to an impoverished deckhand.

As Madonna stated before the film’s release, “There are elements in the movie that I would say are reflective of the politics in our relationship…Guy's a real macho and I'm a real hardnose, too. And sometimes we come to blows - not physically, but mentally and emotionally.”

Ritchie’s wife and star exerted an unusual degree of control over her appearance in the film – which was originally titled Love, Sex, Drugs and Money before reverting to its original name – and she later described this as how “every actor wants to get their two cents in about a scene at the end of the day”. Ritchie, meanwhile, went to the opposite extreme, directing Madonna by saying “OK, wife, over there… get on with it.”

There was also a growing tension between Ritchie and his producer Matthew Vaughan, now better known as the director of the Kingsman films. Vaughan dared to suggest that Madonna’s commercial viability as an actor was limited, and that Ritchie might have been better advised to cast Penélope Cruz; this suggestion was ignored. It is perhaps no coincidence that not only did the two not work again, but that Vaughan moved to directing after inheriting another former Ritchie project, the Daniel Craig crime vehicle Layer Cake.

The film’s production process was largely uneventful, although there was some inevitable tension about the love scenes between Madonna and Giannini; Ritchie later joked through gritted teeth that he directed “the whole scene from about three feet away, with a very sharp stick”. His wife said of the sequence that “We saved the physical stuff to the very end of the shooting. And I think everyone expected bombs to go off. The whole crew was waiting for Guy's head to explode off of his body…we were all intimidated…we were all terrified.”

Nonetheless, there was no seismic argument between the director and his star; as she quipped “we’re still speaking to each other”, and, before Swept Away’s release, they appeared open-minded about the possibility of a further collaboration if the occasion arose.

The reviews put paid to that idea. A typical example of the excoriation that the film faced was Roger Ebert’s observation that Swept Away is “a deserted island movie during which I desperately wished the characters had chosen one movie to take along if they were stranded on a deserted island, and were showing it to us instead of this one”, and commented that “the problem with the Madonna character is that she starts out so hateful that she can never really turn it around. We dislike her intensely and thoroughly.”

It had been edited down from its original two-hour length to 87 minutes, meaning that any nuance or character development remained non-existent, and was widely seized upon as yet another Madonna cinematic failure, joining the similarly doomed likes of Body of Evidence, Shanghai Surprise and The Next Best Thing.

The film opened on October 11 2002 to a disastrous $598,645 in the United States, and never managed to recoup even its modest $10 million budget; by way of comparison, Snatch had made over $80 million two years before. As Ritchie had prophesied at the Oxford Union, it never had a cinematic release in Britain, being unceremoniously dumped straight-to-video.

It was also damned by Wertmüller, who said, more in sorrow than in anger, “I don’t understand why the picture is so awful. Why did Madonna and her husband let it out? It’s very crazy. They saw the picture. So why open like that? I don’t understand. They lost money. For Madonna, it’s the name and the face. This is terrible for her.” She had her own idea for a “very funny story” for a sequel to her original, but after seeing the remake, professed herself “very worried” about its chances of being made, and said “maybe this is a disaster for me.”

In fact, it was a disaster for all concerned. Swept Away, appropriately enough, swept the boards at the Golden Raspberries Awards the following year, winning Worst Film, Worst Director, Worst Actress, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Remake or Sequel.

Madonna was initially philosophical about the film’s reception, saying “The way critics take it out on me now is to have a go at anything me and Guy do together … I think the knives were going to come out for Guy anyway, even if he hadn't ended up with me. He had too much success with his first two films. That's how the media is: eventually they have to pull you down”.

But it was perhaps no coincidence that the couple divorced a few years later, citing irreconcilable differences. Unsurprisingly, they have never worked together again.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Guy Ritchie pictured in 2019 in London.

Madonna has seldom talked publicly about the experience of making the film since, but has diversified into directing herself.

Her first two films, Filth and Wisdom and W.E, were widely panned, but there are higher hopes for her next picture, the autobiographical Little Sparrow, which will star Julia Garner as the young Madonna. Ritchie, meanwhile, has proceeded with a career that has encompassed everything from well-received crime films (The Gentlemen) and billion-dollar grossing Disney pictures (Aladdin) to epic flops such as 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

It was while promoting the latter that an interviewer asked about the experience of making Swept Away, and Ritchie responded candidly. “[It] was quite a painful one, and it was a trial by fire … there were a couple of issues. One was making it with my ex-wife, and two was making it on the back of my previous films.” He was relaxed about the critical response – “That was the first time I jumped out of my familiar territory, and boy, did I get punished for it’ – but continued to look back on it with regret. “I didn’t enjoy the experience of releasing it.”

It would be nice to say that Swept Away was an underrated picture, or even an interesting failure. Unfortunately it fails on every conceivable artistic level, and resembles nothing so much as the world’s most expensive and least interesting wedding video. Its star is at the (considerable) peak of her narcissism and her husband was apparently unable or unwilling to bring any of his usual directorial pizzazz to the production.

Still, we must be grateful for small mercies. The original film had a notorious scene of semi-consensual sodomy, which Ritchie removed from the remake, commenting that audiences “could not stomach it… and that buggery is no longer in fashion like it used to be.” So it could have been worse.