Harrison Ford steps into the world of Marvel for Captain America: New World Order

William Hurt first played Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. The late actor is being replaced by Harrison Ford for the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: New World Order.

The man who played Indiana Jones and Han Solo is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harrison Ford has just been announced as part of the cast for 2024’s Captain America: New World Order.

Ford will play Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross – stepping in for the late William Hurt, who passed away last year.

Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Variety confirmed that the fourth Captain America movie will follow the events of the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as Antony Mackie takes on the shield left vacant by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The 80-year-old actor is certainly keeping busy, having earlier been confirmed as returning for a fifth Indiana Jones film, set to premiere in June 2023.

Hurt first played Ross in Marvel Studios’ 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, the character a U.S. Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner (then played by Edward Norton) into the Hulk.