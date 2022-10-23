'In sex scenes, nothing can be assumed': How intimacy coordinators keep actors safe

Three dairy farmers accidentally run over the last surviving male human in local dark comedy Creamerie.

In theatre, there are no edits: such was Jennifer Ward-Lealand’s challenge as the intimacy coordinator for Silo Theatre’s August production of The Writer, whose final tableau features several shuddering climaxes.

“It appeared to be graphic content, didn’t it!” Ward-Lealand remembers with a chuckle.

“Nobody went anywhere near anybody’s genitals. You can play a lot with eyelines, and create a closeness while still feeling a considerable distance. I loved doing that!”

Creating chemistry, but respecting boundaries, is all in her day’s work – intimacy coordinators will help performers lean into the passion of a scene once the blocking is out of the way, allowing them to follow through with the acts, like a waltz.

“If there’s really heavy kissing, you’re not just going to continuously do that!” Ward-Lealand explains.

“You’ll make a decision when they want to move into performance-level kissing. It doesn’t mean they can’t act it beautifully up to that moment.”

If you think about sex as a stunt, as intimacy coordinators do, there’s a lot that goes into the perfect scene – you must be unequivocal about the movements, while allowing for the performers to have control and, most importantly, to feel sexy.

“You don’t want to be making decisions for somebody else’s body,” says Ward-Lealand.

“You can do so much with the movement of an arm – to simulate the idea of touching someone privately. That’s the art of it, making sure that the quality of the touch, the time taken, tell the stories.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jennifer Ward-Lealand cites I May Destroy You as a model of excellent intimacy coordination.

Gone are the days of the codpiece or the fabric pouch – savvy editing and well-choreographed scenes maximise suggestion without veering into simulation. Ward-Lealand fondly referenced I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel’s 2018 miniseries exploring the aftermath of a sexual assault, for excelling in this nuance.

“We’re never going to see a hand going onto a penis and removing a condom – but we know what is happening because that’s the beauty of good choreography, and knowing those actors have consented to all of that.”

To elicit the most honest and sexiest performances, Ward-Lealand sits down with the actors one-to-one to step through each act, blocking every touch. Far from alienating the actors from their material, it provides a deeper engagement with it.

“Actors are wonderful creatures, so they are going to go there emotionally,” Ward-Lealand says, “but we aren’t going to go to any place on their body that isn’t 100% consented to.”

An intimacy coordinator must project certainty – their role is to instil a sense of calm and security, while also interpreting the scene with clarity and conviction.

“What is the tone of the piece? What is the quality of the intimate content? It could be anything when you’re in someone’s intimate space – it could be bathing an elderly person or feeding a baby.”

There are clauses in each performer’s contract, so they know whether to expect nudity from a scene in the script beforehand, but for anything that might give them concern in the moment, there are intimacy coordinators.

“Don’t think it’s all treading on eggshells! It’s a really robust process, and it makes the filming go more smoothly – a good sex scene is not just something made up on the day.”

Sam Wang is the writer-star of his (as yet untitled) autobiographical Three series, for which Ward-Lealand is currently serving as an intimacy coordinator, and he praised her contribution.

“An intimacy coordinator provides a framework for you so you don’t feel like you have to come up with one – it gives you the freedom to relax a bit more, and you’re going to be safe.”

Marnya Rothe/Supplied Actor Sam Wang's upcoming local comedy employed Ward-Lealand for its intimacy scenes.

Knowing when to lean into the passion of a sex scene is no different from hitting any other marks on set, Wang explained.

“It’s no different – the only difference is that historically when there was intimacy, the technical part has made people feel unsafe or uncomfortable – it’s more knowing that there’s someone there to take care of that.”

As a stalwart of the industry, Ward-Lealand has been part of the sea-change for intimacy coordinators in Aotearoa – one that has crested into popularity as a new generation comes of age.

“Young performers coming out of drama schools have the expectation of a process around this – without sounding defeatist, it’s slightly too late for me, we’ve had to put up with the other stuff! It’s ingrained in us as actors to say yes to everything – to say no can be a very creative thing for us, because we find another way – a way that also tells the story.”

In the industry itself, Ward-Lealand knows of hundreds of stories that scan from “something uncomfortable to sexual assault to everything in between.”

Supplied Ward-Lealand worked as an intimacy coordinator on the Netflix teen drama, One of Us is Lying.

Equity New Zealand, the actors’ union for which Ward-Lealand serves as president, created one of the world’s first sets of intimacy coordinator guidelines – which drew Ita O’Brien here, the intimacy coordinator from Normal People.

Under O’Brien, Ward-Lealand became one of three accredited intimacy coordinators in Aotearoa, alongside fellow actors Tandi Wright and Miriama McDowell, on local and international shows such as One of Us Is Lying, Sis, and Creamerie.

In August, Sean Bean was roundly booed when he dismissed intimacy coordinators for “spoiling the spontaneity” – I asked director Kiel McNaughton, who has worked with intimacy coordinators Miriama McDowell and Ward-Lealand on local television series like Ahikāroa, what he made of Bean’s critique.

“It’s rubbish, to be honest,” says McNaughton. “That’s old-school kind of thinking: an actor’s job is to act spontaneously. I use an intimacy coordinator to get the best moments of a scene.”

While productions in New Zealand ramp up, the pace of complex sex scenes is slowing down – actually, taking things slowly is key to the success of a stunt or a sex scene, according to McNaughton.

“In the past everything was rushed, including intimate moments and stunt moments.”

But that doesn’t mean spending a long time in a sex scene, or focusing on getting repeat takes of the same sexual moment.

“For me, it’s about being very specific - so they only need to do the intimate scenes as few times as necessary....,” McNaughton says.

“I’ve only ever had really good, positive feedback from actors. In sex scenes, nothing can be assumed.”