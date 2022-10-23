The US Nurse who unmasked her friend as a serial killer

Amy Loughren now realises she was in the room when her colleague and friend, Charles Cullen, murdered a patient.

Cullen, an American nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in history, was finally brought to justice in 2003 after Loughren helped expose his crimes, but there was a time when she didn't understand she had witnessed a murder.

"I was blind to the monster in front of me," she said. "No-one makes a leap from questioning a medical decision, to: 'Maybe he's trying to harm the patient.' I went to: 'He must have a reason to treat this patient like this.' When I realised that he murdered them, my guilt was off the charts."

Although Cullen later confessed to murdering 40 patients, his death toll is estimated to have been ten times higher. Now 62, he is in prison in New Jersey, US, and ineligible for parole until 2388. His murders were committed between 1988 and 2003; his weapon was contaminated IV bags, with which he gave patients overdoses.

The scale of his crimes has emerged over time. Some victims were effectively picked by "Russian roulette", while others were targeted because they had a family member who had been rude. "I also saw that perhaps there was a connection between birthdates of people in his family and the victims," Loughren added. He had had what he called a "miserable" childhood: his father died when he was a baby and he was later bullied by his sisters' boyfriends.

Cullen moved from hospital to hospital, eventually landing in New Jersey's Somerset Medical Centre, where he met Loughren.

Their story has now been turned into a Netflix film, The Good Nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, which is in cinemas now before its streaming release on Wednesday (evening NZT). It is also the subject of a documentary, Capturing the Killer Nurse, out next month.

Supplied The Good Nurse is set to hit Netflix.

In the film, the deaths are sanitised, but Loughren, 57, who is now retired as a nurse, explained that they were violent. "He's not a Jeffrey Dahmer - he's worse," she said. "Not only the sheer magnitude, but [because] the medications he used [included] a paralytic. He would take patients off the sedation so they were awake, and then inject them. They could not fight back. Many of his victims were in their early twenties, some were burn victims who were going to survive. Charles Cullen loved killing people."

Loughren first met him in 2002. "He was cute, he wasn't this wrinkled-up Ichabod Crane figure [that he is now]," she said. "He was confident yet shy, self-deprecating. He always had an edge of humour. And he seemed very much an underdog ... I felt he needed to be protected."

Both were experiencing tough times. Loughren was a single mother to two daughters and had serious heart problems. She once collapsed at the hospital and woke in the emergency room with an IV drip in her hand and Cullen beside her; she was oblivious to the danger he posed. Cullen had split from the mother of his two daughters and was in a dysfunctional relationship with his girlfriend, who was pregnant by the time he confessed to the killings.

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Amy Loughren poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film The Good Nurse during the 2022 London Film Festival in London, Monday, October 10, 2022.

Loughren and Cullen quickly became friends. "When you work in the ICU in trauma, it's like you're soldiers," she explained. "You trauma-bond. We shared secrets. I just didn't know how deep his secrets really were."

In 2003, hospital bosses told staff to speak to two police detectives, Tim Braun and Danny Baldwin, who had been told about a series of incidents in the intensive care unit. Loughren thought she would be asked about allegations that Cullen had stolen drugs, and had no idea it was a murder investigation.

"They had no evidence except [a sheet of paper]," she recalled. "I said, 'If you think Charlie did anything, you're full of s.... If you want to pin this on Charlie, you're not going to get through me.'" Baldwin pushed the paper across the desk - it was a printout of medicines Cullen had withdrawn from the dispensary to give to patients. Loughren said: "My paradigm shift was knowing that one of my best friends was hurting people. I couldn't speak."

Supplied Eddie Redmayne stars in The Good Nurse.

Although she claims her actions don't feel "extraordinary", she had to continue to be Cullen's friend while trying to expose him. The detectives had circumstantial evidence but needed her to make him confess. She wore a wire and met him at a restaurant, and over the course of a three-hour conversation, he said he was not going to turn himself in "because he needed to go down fighting". It wasn't a definitive confession, though, and by the end the wire had stopped working.

The detectives put him in jail for a couple of days. "He did not speak, he just rocked back and forth in a foetal position," she said. "Then they brought me back in to talk to him. He confessed with my sweater wrapped around him [for comfort]."

JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP This image released by Netflix shows Devyn McDowell as Maya Loughren, left, Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, centre, and Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren in a scene from The Good Nurse.

The institutional failures were huge: Cullen worked at nine hospitals and was suspected of harming patients in six, yet those concerns were not passed on. He had been investigated in 1993 for murdering Helen Dean, 91, but the autopsy did not test for digoxin, the drug he had used to kill her.

Loughren blames the length of Cullen's killing spree on the US's profit-driven healthcare system. "He is the product of a particular system - one for profit that capitalises on people's suffering. We needed him on night shift; we didn't have enough nurses. What mattered to them was that bottom line. They [hospital bosses] were in an office somewhere, not even seeing who these patients were."

Loughren believes most of his victims' families have signed gagging orders with the hospitals in return for settlements, but she has met the son of one. "It was very emotional. I just kept saying, 'I'm so sorry that I didn't stop him sooner.'"

Supplied Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in a scene from The Good Nurse.

She last saw Cullen in a high-security prison in New Jersey a decade ago. "He was shackled and I was sitting on the stool like you see in the movies, with the bulletproof glass between you and the phones on the wall," she said. "I stood up when I saw him, and he put his hand up on the glass and I put my hand up. We leant over and touched our foreheads to the glass and did any ugly cry. Then we just started laughing hysterically, because it was so overwhelming."

She asked how he was and he replied: "I'm great." She recalled: "The sardonic humour was still there. But then it became obvious that I wasn't talking to my friend any more, I was talking to the murderer. My friend Charlie disappeared after that."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Amy Loughren attends the Netflix special screening of The Good Nurse.

Loughren went on to run a psychiatric trauma unit that treated some violent patients. Watching the film, she felt pride. "I can now give myself credit for how hard it was - to be a mum, to be so sick," she said. "I can look at that woman on screen and say, 'She's freaking awesome.'"

After previews in select cinemas from October 20, The Good Nurse will be available to stream on Netflix from the evening of October 26.

The Sunday Times, London