Elijah Wood 'thrilled to return home to NZ' for new adventure movie Bookworm

A dark comedy thriller by New Zealand's Ant Timpson, Come to Daddy stars Elijah Wood.

Elijah Wood will return to New Zealand for a leading role in new movie Bookworm and the Lord of the Rings star told Stuff he “can’t wait”.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with [director] Ant [Timpson] and the team behind Come to Daddy,” Wood said, “and to return to, what feels like, my home away from home after so long; I truly can’t wait.”

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Elijah Wood spent 16 months in New Zealand shooting the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Due to shoot in March 2023, Bookworm is a family adventure comedy that follows 12-year-old Mildred, whose estranged American magician father (Wood), returns home to take care of her when her mother is hospitalised.

In a bid to entertain his bookish tween, Wood takes Mildred camping in New Zealand’s rugged wilderness – embarking on the ultimate test of family bonding, in a quest to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.

Wood first filmed in Aotearoa in 1999 taking on the role of Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Ross Giblin Elijah Wood described shooting in New Zealand as “a blast”

Speaking about his previous experiences shooting in New Zealand, Wood praised the No.8-wire mindset of New Zealand film crews.

"There's the approach to the process, that I think is extremely 'New Zealand' – there is, for lack of a better word, a 'can do' attitude, getting your hands dirty, 'it doesn't matter what my job title is, I'll help you do what you need me to do'.”

Timpson described Bookworm to Variety as “a love letter to the escapist ‘70s cinema we grew up with, non-pandering cinema where adults and kids enjoyed all the onscreen shenanigans equally.”