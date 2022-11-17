Keanu Reeves to star in Jonah Hill's next directorial outing 'Outcome'

Outcome could become Reeves’ first foray into dramatic acting in quite some time.

Jonah Hill is set to direct Outcome, with Keanu Reeves tapped to star in the secretive project.

Per Deadline, given the known star power already attached, studios and streamers are expected to enter a bidding war for the feature when it becomes available before the holiday break.

Outcome will mark the third directorial feature for Hill, who is also credited as a co-writer.

His last film Stutz–a documentary about psychotherapist Phil Stutz, whom Hill credits for changing his life–was released on Netflix earlier this week.

READ MORE:

* Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant walk hand-in-hand during rare outing in NYC

* Keanu Reeves' airport encounter with a young fan will warm your heart

* Keanu Reeves talks chances of him getting cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

* Keanu Reeves surprises John Wick 4 stunt team with Rolex wrap gifts



Hill shared an open letter in August, announcing he will no longer promote any of his upcoming films after coming to the realisation while working on Stutz that media and public appearances have been exacerbating nearly 20 years of anxiety attacks.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting [Stutz], I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Reeves can be seen in theatres on March 24, 2023 when the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise comes out. The first trailer for Chapter 4 was released last week.

Outcome could become Reeves’ first foray into dramatic acting in quite some time.

The 58-year-old actor has spent the last few years either starring in action flicks such as Wick and The Matrix Resurrections, lending his voice for films like DC League of Super-Pets and Toy Story 4, or showing off his comedic chops in Bill & Ted Face the Music and Always Be My Maybe.