Jane Fonda and real life NFL player share flirty scene in new rom-com trailer 80 for Brady

A flirty scene between iconic 84-year-old actress Jane Fonda and real life NFL player Rob Gronkowski has been revealed in a new rom-com trailer on Friday morning.

The popular Frank and Gracie duo – Fonda and Lily Tomlin – star with Sally Field and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady – based on a true story about four women in their 80s who travel to the Super Bowl for a glimpse of their favourite football star.

The film is loosely based on the story of lifelong fans who travelled to see their favourite quarterback, Tom Brady, in the 2017 Superbowl. Brady himself has a cameo in the film.

The women jump through hoops to get to the game, TMZ reports, and at one point Fonda gets up close and personal with the footballer a locker room.

"So big!" she says.

"Thank you!" Gronkowski replies with a grin on his face.

Brady told Variety that the film’s costume team did an “incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible.”

The film is set for release on February 2 in New Zealand.