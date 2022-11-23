Avatar 2 has to be one of the world's highest-grossing films of all-time - just to break even

The final trailer for Avatar 2: The Way of the Water has been released.

James Cameron’s upcoming blockbuster Avatar: Way of the Water was so expensive to make, the director reportedly told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives it was the “worst business case in movie history”.

Variety has reported Cameron estimated the film would need to be the third or fourth-highest-grossing film of all-time – just to break even.

“That’s your threshold,” he said.

The film’s budget is estimated to have been close to US$250 million, but Cameron has not revealed the exact amount. He recently told GQ magazine it was “very f...ing expensive”.

The original 2009 Avatar film is currently ranked highest in top-grossing films worldwide – with US $2.9 billion – and another of Cameron’s projects, Titanic is in the third spot at US $2.1 billion. Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest grossing film at US $2.7 billion.

In order to break even, Avatar: The Way of the Water would need to topple Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Avengers: Infinity War, which sit at fourth and fifth respectively.

The final trailer for the film, which opens in December, was released on Tuesday – debuting during ESPN’s Monday Night Football game in the US.

Avatar: The Way of Water will reportedly need to be the fourth or fifth highest-grossing film of all time to break even.

The film is set more than a decade after the Academy Award-winning original Avatar and stars Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington and Kiwi Cliff Curtis.

Tickets have just gone on sale for Avatar: The Way of the Water’s opening night sessions here in New Zealand on December 14.