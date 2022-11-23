NZ-made transgender series Rūrangi wins International Emmy

Rūrangi is now available to stream on Neon.

Queer-focused Kiwi drama Rūrangi has scooped up an International Emmy for best short-form series.

The series, which doubles as a film, follows transgender activist Caz Davis (Elz Carrad) as he returns to his conservative Northland hometown Rūrangi.

Davis left the fictional small town 10 years before the start of the film for Auckland, having transitioned during this time, and returns to Rūrangi to reconnect with his father.

Created by Oliver Page and Cole Meyers, the series has been championed worldwide for its queer-representation and received awards in San Francisco, Melbourne, and Madrid.

Director Max Currie, Craig Gainsborough-Waring, Melissa Nickerson and Tweedie Waititi also worked on the series.

Musician Rob Ruha congratulated his counsin Waititi on the win in a Facebook post.



“Our Māori people are SMASHING it on the world stage! Here is to the Rūrangi team and my cousin Tweedie Waititi who just picked up an Emmy in New York!,” Ruha captioned the post.

The series is available to stream on Neon.