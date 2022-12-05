'Kill the snowman': Frozen director Jennifer Lee admits she wanted to cut Olaf

Olaf, the beloved snowman in Disney’s hit 2013 film Frozen, would have never made it to the big screen if co-director Jennifer Lee had got her way when she joined the project.

Speaking in Los Angeles on Sunday night (local time) at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, Lee said her first creative note after seeing an early cut of the film was to “kill the snowman”.

Olaf, the beloved snowman in Frozen.

Lee made the revelation after accepting the Distinguished Storyteller Award, an honour presented to her by Josh Gad, the actor who voiced Olaf in the film.

Fortunately for Gad, an animator working on the movie greatly impressed filmmakers with a script for Olaf and the character was kept safe.

Frozen would go on to win two Oscars at the 86th Academy Awards and earn nearly US$1.3 billion (NZ$2b) in revenue at the box office.

It became the fifth highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2013.

Olaf had a lot of success, too. In 2017 the character had his own spin-off short film titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

The original film was also translated into te reo Māori this year. Frozen Reo Māori began screening across Aotearoa and Australia in late October.