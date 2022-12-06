Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy star in teaser for Netflix comedy You People

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for the Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill-starring comedy You People.

Our first look at the film in motion shows Hill’s character Ezra as he meets his girlfriend’s Muslim parents, played by Murphy and Nia Long. “So you wanna marry my daughter?” Murphy’s character asks.

“So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?” Needless to say, the awkward meeting goes about as well as expected.

As revealed on Netflix’s Tudum blog, the comedy follows the story of Hill’s character as he falls in love with Amira Mohammed, portrayed by Lauren London.

While the two find plenty to bond over, things go south when there’s a culture clash between their respective parents. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny portray the Jewish parents of Hill’s character, who can’t quite figure out the right thing to say in the teaser.

You People is directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the script with Hill. The pair also serve as producers on the project, which additionally features Mike Epps, Molly Gordon, Sam Jay, Andrew Schulz, Deon Cole, and Rhea Perlman in its cast.

“These collaborators are masters at their craft,” said London. “You have Eddie Murphy and Julia and Nia Long and David Duchovny and Jonah Hill – and Kenya as the captain of the ship. Everyone brought in their specialness and their art.”

The movie will drop on Netflix on January 27.